Charlie Sheen Returning to TV Alongside Dad Martin Sheen in New Comedy Series

It’s been a few years since TV viewers have seen Charlie Sheen as a TV series regular.

That’s about to change, according to an announcement from AMC about an upcoming comedy series that will feature Sheen in the leading role alongside a very special co-star: his father, former “West Wing” star Martin Sheen.

‘Happy Jack’

(Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images for RMCC) Actor Charlie Sheen poses for a portrait session

According to a press release from AMC, the network has ordered six episodes of the half-hour comedy, which has been titled “Happy Jack.”

Production is set to begin in Los Angeles early next year.

Described as a “contemporary family comedy,” Sheen will star as Jack Chambers, “a lifelong ne’er-do-well” who’s the father of two grown daughters, Kate and Sam. Per the release, Jack’s father (played by Martin Sheen) “deserves more credit for how they turned out.”

“Kate runs Jack’s company and keeps him on the rails while Sam is a wild child who is more like her dad,” the “Happy Jack” synopsis adds.

“When Sam comes home to introduce everyone to her new boyfriend, Jack’s shocked to learn Paul, a former investment banker turned van life guru, is the same age as he is. Shocked at first (hypocrisy be damned), Jack soon realizes he’s got a choice to make. Will he keep looking out for number one, or embrace this last chance to be a real part of his daughters’ lives?” the synopsis concludes.

‘It’s Been a Minute’

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In the release, Sheen issued a statement declaring his excitement about returning to television, having previously starred in “Two and a Half Men” from 2003 until 2011, and then in “Anger Management” from 2012 until 2014.

“I’ve always heard the moments that truly matter happen when they’re supposed to. The good folks at AMC have played a huge hand in deciding that moment is now,” he said in his statement.

“It’s no secret that it’s been a minute, and I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show. The crew has reassembled — suffice it to say, it’s time to give the people what they want.”

The series’ creative team includes writers, executive producers and co-showrunners Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, who previously worked with Sheen on “Two and a Half Men” before moving on to Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Also serving as exec producer will be Charlie Sheen, alongside are Todd Christopher, The Tannenbaum Company (Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang) and 20th Television.

“What a thrill to welcome Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen to AMC and AMC+, playing a father and son in this original family comedy, ‘Happy Jack,’” said Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios.

“I worked with Charlie years ago on ‘Spin City’ and he is a singular talent who has owned the screen in some of the most unforgettable films and television series ever made,” McDermott continued. “We love this show from a great creative team, led by Jim Patterson and Matt Ross, and the Tannenbaums. This is definitely something new for AMC, and we can’t wait to bring it to viewers next year.”

AMC expects “Happy Jack” to premiere sometime in 2027.











