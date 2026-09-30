Jane Leeves, 65, Shows off Her Bare Leg in Hilarious Photos With Her Husband — Remind You of a Favorite ‘Frasier’ Episode?

When Jane Leeves, 65, appeared on “Frasier” from 1993 to 2004, she charmed the main character’s brother, Niles Crane, with her lovely looks (among her other appealing qualities) and entertained viewers with her unassumingly hilarious ways.

These days, the actress is still boasting both a fabulous figure and the funny personality that made fans fall in love with her in the first place. The same can surely be said for her husband, who just appeared in quirky new photos with the star that might remind you of a certain something in particular.

Jane Shared Déjà Vu-Sparking Photoshoot Outtakes

Those who aren’t on social media may have not have seen that Leeves hopped onto Instagram on Saturday, September 26, to share a trio of photos showing her in a stunning red dress and gold heels. In two of the shots, she is fully displaying her stunning bare leg, which is propped up on the shoulder of a sheet-draped ghostly figure.

“Outtakes from our cover shoot by the incomparable @kcrprod,” Leeves wrote in the caption of her post. She also told her fans and followers, “Yes, that is my long suffering husband under a sheet. And yes, that is my real leg. Not as easy as it used to be 😬”

If the vibe of the photos is familiar, that might be because, as one of Leeves’ followers pointed out in a comment, they are “[r]eminiscent of the Frasier episode where [Daphne] went dancing with Niles ❤️💃”

To be more specific, the 13th episode of Season 3, titled “Moon Dance,” follows Niles as he attempts to start dating after his divorce, according to IMDb. Daphne ends up accompanying Niles to a society event in an eye-catching gown (that looks quite a bit like the one in her new pics), and the two perform a sizzling tango in front of a captivated crowd of Niles’ rather snobby and judgmental peers.

A beloved scene from the show, it’s not surprising that Leeves might want to recreate that moment with her husband.

Who Is Jane Leeves Husband?

Getty Marshall Coben and Jane Leeves

If you check out the second photo that Leeves shared on Instagram, you’ll see that the sheet has been removed from the figure with the actress, and her husband, film producer and television executive Marshall Coben, can be seen looking at the camera.

For those who are unaware, Leeves and Coben first met thanks to both of their work on “Frasier,” and a fellow TV executive who engaged in some assertive matchmaking during a Christmas party for the show. Leeves was obviously attending the festive event as a star of the series, while Coben worked for Paramount, which produced the comedy hit.

“Someone introduced us and we just couldn’t take our eyes off each other,” Leeves explained, according to Women’s World. “It was love at first sight for me, but he told me afterwards that he wouldn’t have imagined anything would happen in his wildest dreams and had to be marched over by another executive who said: ‘You are going to ask her out.’”

The pair were married just a year after first meeting and went on to have two children, a daughter named Isabella, who was born in 2001, and a son named Finn, who they welcomed into the family back in 2003.