‘Gilmore Girls’: Lauren Graham Addresses the Most Hated Season of the Show

One season of “Gilmore Girls” breaks away from the show’s typical rhythm, and fans made their feelings about it clear. The show is about Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel), and Emily (Kelly Bishop) navigating their relationships with each other.

But there is one season that broke the model of Lorelai and Rory being more like sisters than mother and daughter. Graham, 59, addressed fans who don’t like season 6 and defended it.

Lauren Graham Says ‘Gilmore Girls’ Needed Conflict With Season 6

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Rory left Lorelai’s home and stayed with Emily after she dropped out of Yale. The mother and daughter hardly spoke during that time because Lorelai wanted her to go back to school. It was a dramatic change from their strong bond, but Graham defended it.

“There was that season when Rory and Lorelai were in a fight, and I would hear from people, ‘We don’t like that. It’s going on for so long.’ But when you do a long-running TV show, you have to have conflict,” the TV star told PEOPLE. “It can’t all be walking around the gazebo. We got to have some drama.”

However, the “Parenthood” actress knows that “Gilmore Girls” is charming because the characters care about each other. “I think it’s something people really love about the show, which is you’re entering this fun world where everybody knows each other, everyone is looking out for each other, and it’s a small community,” she said. “We all kind of love the nostalgia of that and crave that.”

Rory Gilmore’s Story in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Is Similar

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Actors Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” at the Regency Bruin Theatre on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Show creater Amy Sherman-Palladino left “Gilmore Girls” after season 6. She returned, along with the rest of the cast, for Netflix’s four-episode revival, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.”

Rory started as a top-tier student in the show and struggled later. The revival showed the college graduate struggling to find a job in journalism. Lorelai and Rory weren’t fighting, but the youngest Gilmore at 35 was aimless, similar to the season when she was out of school. Season 6 also explored Rory embracing her grandparents’ wealthier class. Her hooking up with Logan (Matt Czuchry) in the revival made that season 6 connection stronger.

Meanwhile, Lorelai went on her own journey after she discussed possibly having a kid with Luke (Scott Patterson). She goes to therapy with Emily, and attempts to hike the Pacific Crest Trail alone. This was similar to season 6, when the couple went through struggles away from Rory.

Sherman-Palladino wrote the original ending she imagined for the family show. “Fall” finally gave fans Luke and Lorelai’s wedding. The show’s creator revealed the last four words she planned before leaving the original run of the series. Rory told Lorelai that she was pregnant.

The mother and daughter might’ve drifted apart to focus on their lives beyond each other. But Rory follows in her mother’s footsteps with an unexpected pregnancy, and we can only imagine they stay close instead of what happened between Lorelai and Emily.