Jim Carrey Is Married Again After Previously Saying He Wouldn’t Remarry

Jim Carrey is married again, according to a new report.

The 64-year-old actor recently married his girlfriend, Min Ah, also known as Minzi, in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Neither Carrey nor Min Ah has publicly commented on the reported marriage.

The Couple Made an Appearance Back in February

The reported wedding comes months after the couple made their public debut at the César Awards in Paris in February.

Carrey was honored with an Honorary César Award for his contributions to film and television and attended the ceremony with his daughter, Jane, grandson, Jackson, and Min Ah.

During his acceptance speech, which he delivered in French, Carrey thanked his family before turning his attention to Min Ah.

“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson,” Jim said in French as he accepted an award honoring his storied career, “as I love you now and forever.”

He continued, “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter.”

Carrey and Min Ah had reportedly been spotted together privately as far back as 2022. Their appearance at the César Awards marked their first widely publicized appearance as a couple.

Carrey Previously Said He Wouldn’t Get Married Again

The reported marriage is a notable turn for Carrey, who previously said he did not expect to marry again.

Carrey was first married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995.

The couple share daughter Jane. He later married his “Dumb and Dumber” co-star Lauren Holly in 1996.

Their marriage ended in 1997. Carrey subsequently had high-profile relationships with Renée Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy.

During a 2014 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Carrey discussed his feelings about marriage following his two divorces, according to ABC News.

“I just don’t see it as necessary,” he said at the time. When asked whether his opinion could change if he met someone who completely changed his mind, Carrey responded, “I can’t say that I know how I would feel if I meet somebody that knocks my head off.”

“I can’t make hard, fast rules about the future. But I wouldn’t voluntarily go that way,” he added.

Carrey also reflected on his past relationships during a 2020 interview with Stern, saying he had no regrets about the people who had been part of his life.

“I don’t have those things,” he said. “I do appreciate the people that have come through my life for the good that they gave me.”

If the reported wedding is confirmed, Min Ah would be Carrey’s third wife.

The actor has largely kept his personal life private in recent years, making his public appearance with Min Ah in Paris a rare glimpse into their relationship.

There is not much information on Min Ah as she is notoriously private like Carrey.