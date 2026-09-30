Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little’s 90s Child Star, Now 35, Looks Unrecognizable in Bold New Crime Drama

Do you remember the ‘90s hit family film Stuart Little? If yes, then of course, you would remember young George.

If not, let’s try to jog your memory. Again, do you remember the cute kid from Jerry Maguire who delivered the iconic line “The human head weighs eight pounds” to Tom Cruise? Yes, him, Jonathan Lipnicki. Well, the former child star is all grown up, and onto his next venture, but this time it’s not cute anymore. It’s bold and dark.

Getty Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki and Geena Davis pose for a family portrait in a scene from the film ‘Stuart Little’, 1999.

The former child star, Lipnicki, who was quite on and off in the industry after winning over with his ‘90s roles, made a rare red-carpet appearance for the premiere of his new film, Primetime, a Robert Pattinson-led psychological crime thriller. Having kept himself out of the spotlight for many years, Lipnicki looked completely unrecognized to many fans.

He wore a sage green suit blazer paired with matching trouser and a black button-down shirt. He was accompanied by his date, who too looked fabulous.

Who Does Jonathan Lipnicki Play in Primetime?

First of all, in his new role, Lipnicki, has completely dropped his cute-kid persona. In Primetime, he goes by the chatroom username Crazyfrog73, a predatory man who is known for arranging meetings with underage boy under false pretences. Unfortunate for him, this time he is part of a sting led by a Chris Hansen-inspired TV host, who catches him red-handed.

Speaking about his role with The Hollywood reporter, Lipnicki said this is a kind of role he has been waiting for. “As actors, we pray for dark material and for things we can really sink our teeth into. At the end of the day, you have to ask yourself, ‘Am I as courageous an artist as I say I am?’ I had to answer that question, and I was courageous enough to take the plunge,” he explained. “I’ve tried to live by the idea that, when it comes to art, if something scares you, most likely you should do it.”

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Primetime dabbles into the making of NBC’s To Catch a Predator, a reality series that confronted men accused of trying to meet minor for illicit purposes. The new A24 film also brings in Skyler Gisondo, and Anna Faris, along with singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers in her debut, all alongside Robert Pattinson headlining the film.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the film is already in theaters and receiving critical praises, with the general consensus pointing to the film’s “crackling style” and an “outstanding” performance from Robert Pattinson.

What Are Other Projects Jonathan Lipnicki Will Next Be Seen?

Unlike previous years, Jonathan won’t be going missing-in-action anytime soon. He will next be seen starring in and producing Williston, an upcoming psychological thriller film, alongside Emmy nominee Matt Walsh (Veep, Ghosts) and Geneva Carr (Bull). Soon after, he’ll hop into shooting Mazel Tough, a romantic comedy exploring modern dating through the lens of the Jewish community, in Tulsa.