Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79, Transforms His Appearance in His Hollywood Comeback

Arnold Schwarzenegger has had an incredible career and done more in one lifetime than many could imagine, and at 79, he has no plans to slow down or retire. The actor is starring in a new role in the upcoming film “The Man With the Bag,” and he transformed his appearance for it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Transforms for His Latest Role

In the film, Schwarzenegger plays Santa Claus. The synopsis, per IMDb, reads: “When Santa’s magic bag is stolen, he turns to his naughty list to find Vance, a former thief, to help him get it back.”

Directed by Adam Shankman, “The Man With the Bag” is scheduled for release on December 2 on Prime Video, and in addition to Schwarzenegger, it stars Alan Ritchson, Awkwafina, Kyle Mooney, Berkeley James, Jane Krakowski, Ken Jeong, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Liza Koshy.

On Wednesday, September 30, fans were given a sneak peek at what “The Terminator” star will look like in his latest role, and he appears so jolly and unintimidating, a departure from many of Schwarzenegger’s earlier performances. The caption on the Instagram post reads, “He’ll be back….Hopefully with presents. Arnold Schwarzenegger is Santa in The Man with the Bag. Coming to Prime Video December 2.”

Fans React to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Christmas Movie

Fans flooded the comment section to share their thoughts. “If he doesn’t say ‘put that cookie down,’ I’m not watching,” a comment reads. Fans who agree have liked it over 3,000 times.

“Can’t wait, been excited for this since filming started!!” another comment states.

Other reactions include, “this brings me joy,” “Can’t wait for this!” and “So happy to finally see this. Arnold back with a new Christmas movie is something that will certainly make this a special holiday season!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Discusses His Hollywood Career

Schwarzenegger was an entertainment industry icon in the ‘80s and ‘90s, and he discussed this in a May 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked how it felt to reach the level of success he has. “I couldn’t give you an honest evaluation because I don’t analyze myself like that,” he said. “I never felt like a star; I felt that I’m lucky I’m one of the few to be happy in his professional life and personal life. But I never felt like I was on top of the world — even in my bodybuilding days when I was winning Mr. Olympia. I always was hungry to do more and to do better.”

In his interview, Schwarzenegger was also asked about the “The Terminator” franchise and if he felt it was done. “The franchise is not done. I’m done,” he said. “I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to ‘The Terminator.’ Someone has to come up with a great idea. ‘The Terminator’ was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation], I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written.”