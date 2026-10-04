‘Clueless’ Star Alicia Silverstone Turns 50, See Her Shine Then & Now

“Clueless” star and ’90s icon Alicia Silverstone turned 50 on October 4. Though many things have changed throughout her life and career, her core values are the same as they’ve always been.

As Silverstone celebrates her milestone birthday, take a look back on her life and career.

Alicia Silverstone Has Always Had a Heart For Animals

Onscreen, Alicia Silverstone was best known for her role as Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy, “Clueless.” In the real world, she was always passionate about the environment and animals.

“A little @peta flashback. 🥹❤️ So sweet to look back on this moment from 1997! I was only 20 years old… and yes, I still stand by every word, 🌱” Silverstone shared an Instagram post in September.

In the commercial, the young actress advocates for green, humane alternatives to animal dissections in classrooms.

“1997 Alicia 🤝 2026 Alicia: still showing up for animals with that same big heart 🥹🐸 So grateful for your decades of dedication ❤️” PETA wrote in the comments.

As an adult, Alicia Silverstone’s advocacy continues. She also recently shared a post advocating for animals living in shelters.

Silverstone Adores Her Teen Son, Bear

Today, Alicia Silverstone is proudly raising her 15-year-old son as a single mom. She initially married Christopher Jarecki in 2005. They welcomed Bear in 2011 before their split in 2018.

Though her marriage didn’t ultimately work out, it seems that she is still on amicable terms with Jarecki.

“Found these sweet memories with Bear and Chris. 💛 Nature, waterfalls, tiny fingers in mouths… all the good stuff. 😂 And now this little nugget is starting high school this fall. Time really does fly, 🤷🏼‍♀️🥺” Silverstone shared on Instagram in June. She attached photos of the little family exploring the great outdoors together.

In honor of Bear’s 15th birthday this year, the actress shared several photos of him with her audience. Fans remarked how much of a striking resemblance he bears to his famous mother.

The Actress Lives in an Eco-Friendly Wonderland

Throughout her entire life, Alicia Silverstone has maintained her passion for environmental activism. At 19, she bought a home in Los Angeles and focused on transforming it into an eco-friendly paradise. She and Bear still happily live there.

“I’m extremely conscious of the choices I make, so that my impact is as little as possible and I tread as lightly on the earth as I can. I take a lot of pride in that,” Silverstone told PEOPLE in 2023. “It just really makes me happy knowing that I don’t have to sacrifice beauty here. I don’t have to have things not be lovely” in order to be green.

The actress added that she felt like Snow White when she first laid eyes on the property.

“It was all woods and overgrown and madness, and it had a wild feeling. It was perfect,” she remembered the moment fondly.

Fans wish Alicia Silverstone a wonderful birthday celebration as she spends time with her loved ones.