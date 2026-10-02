Fran Drescher Beams While Celebrating Her 69th Birthday, See Her Then & Now

“The Nanny” star Fran Drescher was born on September 30, 1957. This week, the actress excitedly celebrated her 69th birthday and had the time of her life.

As she blew out the candle on her birthday cupcake, she expressed gratitude for everyone who loves her.

Fran Drescher Celebrates Her Birthday Surrounded By Love

Above all else, Fran Drescher feels thankful to have another year on earth with her loved ones.

“I’m grateful to you all 💋🎂” the actress captioned a new Instagram photo. In the image, she looks quite happy as she blows out the candle on a cupcake.

Several fans wished her a wonderful birthday celebration in the comments. Many quipped that she was turning 29 again.

“The Nanny” star spent the past few days surrounded by love and laughter.

“The opening pArty at the tres fab Brasserie Boulud was a sensation! In Lincoln Plaza on the upper west,” Drescher captioned another Instagram post from the past few days. “Omg what an addition to that area! The food, the music, the champagne was flowing! Also an epicerie and speakeasy. It all opens soon. GO!”

In the photo, she’s having a marvelous time surrounded by friends, including Al Roker.

Fran Drescher Reflects on ‘The Nanny’ Fame

Getty Fran Drescher attends the Marc Jacobs 2002 Fall/Winter Collection show February 11, 2002 during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York City.

Even after all these years, Fran Drescher enjoys interacting with fans who recognize her from “The Nanny.”

“I feel very blessed by it!” she told PEOPLE earlier this year. “People are still obsessed with that show…They’re mad for it!”

“A lot of the millennials were kids when they first watched it,” the actress explained. “Then they grew up, and are realizing how great it was on levels they didn’t recognize when they were younger. The clothes, the jokes, the gay humor, the sexual tension, all of that kind of went over their heads. But back when it was airing, they used to have ‘Nanny’ nights at the gay bars where everyone would go watch it together.”

Getty Fran Drescher waves to photographers with Minnie Mouse at a February 7, 2001 VIP party to celebrate the opening of Disney’s new theme park “California Adventure” in Anaheim, CA.

When fans approach the actress, she warmly embraces them.

“I talk to the people who come up to me, I’m right there with them, and they get that. I’m very what-you-see-is-what-you-get,” Drescher told the outlet.

The ’90s Star Led the 2023 SAG-AFTRA Strike

Getty Los Angeles, CA Fran Drescher at the 13th Annual American Comedy Awards, February 7, 1999.

Despite being a loveable, down-to-earth woman, Fran Drescher absolutely hates being underestimated. In 2023, served at the SAG-AFTRA union president and led a successful strike against the major streaming platforms.

“They thought, ‘Oh yeah, the Nanny, we’ll wipe the floor with her in two minutes.’ But they never saw me coming!” the actress told PEOPLE.

Drescher eventually turned over her position to “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin. Even so, she’s still a working actress. In 2025, she starred in “Marty Supreme,” playing Timothée Chalamet’s mother.

Fans look forward to seeing her produce more work and hope she has many more wonderful birthdays ahead.