Joshua Jackson Becomes Emotional When Talking About Beloved Pal James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek received support from his “Dawson’s Creek” cast after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. Joshua Jackson spoke about doing a table read to support him and got emotional about how the father of six children handled the decline in his health.

Joshua Jackson Said James Van Der Beek’s Children Saw Him Celebrated at ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Table Read

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“Dawson’s Creek” creator, Kevin Williamson, was honored with the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award at the “Heroes Gala,” which raises money for F Cancer on Oct. 3. Jackson, 48, took the stage and spoke about Williamson organizing a table read to support Van Der Beek.

“In the days before we went on stage to do this reading to support James, his health took a turn, and Kevin opened up not only his heart for making sure that everybody was okay,” the actor said tearfully, according to PEOPLE. “But also his wallet to make sure that we were able to honor James and honor his family at this event in truly the most amazing way possible, to allow his children to be in a room filled with people there to celebrate their dad as they had seen him go through what he was going through with humility and grace and to see the love for him that existed outside of their family.”

The table read took place in September 2025. Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and more reunited to read the script of the show’s pilot in New York City.

Van Der Beek dropped out due to his illness, according to Good Morning America. Lin-Manuel Miranda read as Dawson Leery, and the ill actor introduced him through video. The late actor’s wife and children took the stage after the table read to sing the show’s theme song, “I Don’t Wanna Wait” by Paula Cole.

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Says She Stays Connected to Him

Getty Kimberly and James Van Der Beek attends the Trevor Project’s TrevorLIVE LA 2018 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 3, 2018 Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for The Trevor Project

Van Der Beek died on Feb. 11, 2026. His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, said he sends her signs in an Instagram caption of a picture with her late husband.

“James is normalizing the interconnectedness of life for me. The signs, stories and magic I’m experiencing are eye opening on every level,” she wrote. “I am so curious how you all connect with those beyond the veil? How are they presenting themselves to you?”

Her followers answered in the comments. She wished their 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, a happy birthday in September on the platform.

Van Der Beek’s other friends have posted about him after his passing. “Dancing With the Stars” host Alfonso Ribeiro was close to him and shared a picture with the actor. It was taken during his visit to say goodbye to the “Varsity Blues” actor.

His former cast members continue to be close. Jackson reunited with Holmes, 47, with the release of their movie “Happy Hours.” The good friends play high school sweethearts who reconnect years later. Holmes wrote and directed the romantic comedy.