Melissa Joan Hart Shows Off Son’s Sweet Senior Homecoming Photo

This year, ’90s icon Melissa Joan Hart celebrated her 50th birthday. She’s happily married and the mother of three fantastic sons.

This fall, her middle son began his senior year of high school. While he’s delighted to explore adulthood, he’s still Hart’s little boy.

In honor of his final high school homecoming, the actress enjoyed posing for photos with him.

Melissa Joan Hart Sends Son, Brady, to Homecoming in Style

Melissa Joan Hart’s second son, Brady, began his senior year of high school this fall. The year is well underway and many schools are proudly hosting homecoming celebrations. The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star couldn’t wait to snap photos with her son, perfectly dressed for the occasion.

“His last homecoming! I had to sneak the shirt in and show up for pictures of course! #BabyBrady” the actress captioned a recent Instagram post. Hart poses excitedly beside her son while Brady offers a faint smile to the camera.

While Brady is dressed impeccably for the occasion, his mother wears a t-shirt that says, “Look Who’s a Senior” over a photo of Brady as a baby.

“Haha omg! 😂” fellow ’90s star Danica McKellar reacted in the comments.

Several fans left well-wishes for Brady and remarked at what a handsome young man he was growing up to be.

“Such a great picture! And, I love the t-shirt! 😄🩷” one Instagram user added.

“I need to do this…my son would kill me but it would be worth it!” another joked.

In August, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that her boys were headed back to school. While Brady began his senior year, her youngest son, Tucker, was just starting 7th grade.

“Last first day of school for our Brady! Senior year for him and 7th grade for Tucker. May God bless and protect all the children as they head back to school! #BacktoSchool,” she captioned the post.

While Brady seemed excited, Tucker was visibly less enthralled.

The ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Star Adjusts to Life With Teens

In addition to Brady and Tucker, Melissa Joan Hart and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, also have an older son. Mason Wilkerson celebrated his 20th birthday this year and is excitedly exploring adulthood.

The ’90s star couldn’t be prouder of her three sons. However, she admittedly struggles with every day parenting challenges, just like everyone else.

“I survived the toddler years… only to unlock the teenage issues. Thoughts and prayers to the parents of teens & young adults. We’re struggling,” the actress shared on Instagram a few weeks ago.

“‘You are so lucky you have older kids, it must be so much easier now,'” Hart wrote over the video as she lays on the ground with her feet in the air and her dogs around her. “I’ve literally never prayed and paid so much in my life.”

When she isn’t busy with her family, Melissa Joan Hart still enjoys acting and making new shows. She recently appeared in HGTV’s “Totally ’90s House” alongside several other teen idols from the decade. Though her team didn’t win, she seemed to have a blast working on the project.

Fans can’t wait to see what Hart and her family get up to next.