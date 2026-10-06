Who Is Rowan Atkinson’s Partner? What To Know About Louise Ford

Beloved British actor Rowan Atkinson, 71, is returning to London’s West End for a limited run of 30 performances, bringing a new comedy sketch titled “Rowan Live,” where the star will revisit some of his most cherished characters throughout his acting career, including “Mr. Bean” and “Blackadder.” The performances will begin next year, running from February 8–March 13, 2027.

While Atkinson’s career has remained firmly in the spotlight, the actor has kept his personal life considerably more private. Fans may not know that the “Love Actually” star has been in a long-term relationship with actress Louise Ford since the pair went public with their romance in 2014.

The couple also has a noticeable age gap of nearly 30 years, but has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

How Rowan Atkinson Met His Longtime Partner, Louise Ford, An Actress & Comedian

Getty Rowan Atkinson waves on September 27, 2011 in Berlin, Germany. Atkinson was in Berlin to promote the German release of his James Bond parody’s sequel, “Johnny English – Jetzt Erst Recht” (“Johnny English Reborn”), in cinemas in the country from October 6.

Rowan Atkinson has enjoyed a star-studded career that has spanned nearly five decades, but he’s managed to keep much of his romantic life private. Atkinson has been in a serious relationship with actress and comedian Louise Ford since it became public in 2014. The two stars met while starring in the West End revival of Simon Gray’s play “Quartermaine’s Terms,” according to Hello!

Before sparking a romantic connection with Ford, Atkinson was married to makeup artist Sunetra Sastry for 24 years. The couple had welcomed two children during their marriage. However, they announced their separation in 2014, with their divorce finalized the following year. Atkinson’s relationship with Ford began shortly after his split from Sastry with The U.S. Sun (via Hello!) reporting that she “was deeply upset to be replaced by such a younger woman.”

Ford is nearly 30 years younger than Atkinson. However, that’s nothing new in Hollywood. In fact, the couple has been going strong since their relationship went public. The two are not married, but they went on to welcome a daughter named Isla in 2017.

Ford is best known for starring as the fictional version of Kate Middleton in the British comedy series “The Windsors.” She’s also starred in “Crashing” and “Horrible Histories.” She’s also found herself in the director’s chair, having debut her first film, “The Olympian,” in 2021, per her website.

Ford’s Ex, Comedian James Acaster, Opened up About Their Split

Getty James Acaster attends the premiere of “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 14, 2024 in New York City.

Before dating Atkinson, Ford was in a relationship with English comedian James Acaster. According to Metro, the pair’s relationship ended in 2013, around the time Ford and Atkinson worked together in the West End production “Quartermaine’s Terms.”

Years later, Acaster poked fun at the breakup during a 2019 stand-up performance, delivering a punchline that summed up the situation in six words: “I got left for Mr. Bean.”

“No one else in the history of time has ever been left for Mr Bean. I’m a goddamn saint to have kept this in the back pocket so long,” he continued. “‘It’s my job to say things that are funny and the funniest thing that’s ever happened to anyone, happened to me and I put it on the back burner out of respect. Until you get left for Mr Bean, you don’t realise how frequently he pops up,” he added.