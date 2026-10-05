Beloved ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar, 83, Suffers Painful Injury – Fans Send Prayers for a Speedy Recovery

Fans noticed that beloved “The View” co-host Joy Behar was missing from the October 1 episode last week, and Sunny Hostin had to take her place. Hostin informed the audience that Behar had a dislocated shoulder.

Why Joy Behar Was Missing From ‘The View’

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“Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder,” Hostin said. Hostin shared that Behar was “recovering and will be back soon.” Also absent from the episode was Whoopi Goldberg, who is currently filming for a movie. “The two OGs are out today, so apparently the job went to the next oldest, or let’s say seasoned, cohost,” she said. Filling in was Sherri Shepherd as a guest cohost.

Fans were concerned for Behar’s health and in the comment section of a YouTube video from the official “The View” channel, fans sent their well-wishes. “Joy wishing you a speedy recovery. Rest and take care,” a comment reads. “I have dislocated my shoulder twice, it’s incredibly painful!!! Oh my gosh Joy, hope your recovery goes well,” another person shared.

A third fan shared their thoughts, writing, “Speedy recovery to Joy. I need her sense of humor to help me cope with this crazy world. Tuned in 5 minutes late and was surprised to see Sunny moderating. She did a great job. I didn’t learn till now about Joy’s injury.”

Other reactions include, “I like seeing Sunny host and moderate! She did a great job. And Sherri is always a top tier cohost. Wishing Joy a fast recovery,” and “Joy. I hope you feel better soon! I love you on the View! Miss you.”

Joy Behar’s Health Struggles

This is not the first time that Behar has experienced health problems this year, with USA Today reporting that in July she openly spoke about experiencing dizziness and trying acupuncture. “I walk and I’m dizzy. Has anyone noticed, I walk like I’m drunk? I’m not drinking. I don’t drink,” she said. “Between the Botox, the Ozempic and the acupuncture, I’m, like, full of needles, more than a drug addict.”

Behar is a beloved figure on the show and has been co-host for decades, with a brief break from 2013 to 2015. In a September interview with People, Behar discussed her career milestone and celebrated Season 30 of “The View.” The show premiered in 1997. “It’s amazing! I’ve been on longer than Regis and longer than the Jolly Green Giant!” she said. She also spoke about her age. “I feel old, really old,” she shared. “I know I don’t look old, but I am.”

In her interview, she also reflected on how her time on the talk show began, and how how she started small before becoming a regular. “I was a part-time co-host on the show at first,” she said. “When Barbara took her two days off, then I would be on.” Speaking of Barbara Walters, who died on December 30, 2022, she said, “I said to Barbara one time, ‘Barbara, we’re going to get old on this show.’ She said, ‘You’re going to get old anyway. So you might as well spend it on television.’ As always, she was right.”

