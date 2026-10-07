Tom Hanks’ ‘That Thing You Do!’ Still Holds Up 30 Years Later

Thirty years after its release, “That Thing You Do!” remains one of those movies that audiences keep returning to. Like 1995’s “Casper,” “That Thing You Do!” has lasted the test of time and remains a firm favorite. Tom Hanks’ directorial debut follows The Wonders as they rocket from a small Pennsylvania band to national fame, albeit brief.

Why “That Thing You Do!” Still Feels Familiar

The Wonders’ rise is almost impossibly fast. One moment, they are playing locally in Erie, Pennsylvania. The next, their song is climbing the charts. Soon, they are traveling the country and appearing on television.

According to Parade, the band’s breakup is what makes the story particularly enduring. Their collapse is not presented as a huge tragedy. Instead, it feels like a realistic consequence of sudden fame.

The band members have different ambitions. Their personalities also begin to clash. Jimmy Mattingly, played by Jonathan Schaech, wants more control. Guy Patterson, played by Tom Everett Scott, has his own ideas about music. Lenny, played by Steve Zahn, brings a light-hearted personality into the mix. The unnamed bass player, played by Ethan Embry, is more focused on his military future than the band’s success.

That makes the band’s downfall feel believable. Success changes their circumstances, but it also exposes problems that were already there.

The One-Hit Wonder Story Still Works

As reported by The National Desk, Schaech recently reflected on how much “That Thing You Do!” changed his life. The actor also explained how the cast worked together before filming. Schaech, Scott, Zahn and Ethan Embry spent eight weeks developing their musician characters. They practiced together and eventually became a convincing band.

“We started being like a band,” Schaech said. “We didn’t sound very good, but we became a band.”

That preparation helped make the fictional group feel authentic. The Wonders were not simply actors standing together with instruments. They looked like a young band discovering success for the first time.

That authenticity is a major reason “That Thing You Do!” continues to work.

The Song That Keeps Bringing It Back

The title song is another crucial part of the movie’s staying power. Parade reports that the track became a real Billboard Hot 100 hit. It reached No. 41 and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.

The song appears repeatedly throughout the film. According to Salon, it is heard in part or in full eight times. Yet it never seems to wear out its welcome.

The song was written by Adam Schlesinger, who later became known for his work with Fountains of Wayne. Salon notes that Schlesinger captured the sound of early-’60s pop with remarkable precision.

The result gives “That Thing You Do!” something many fictional music movies lack. Its central song feels like something that could have existed outside the movie. It also helps sell the band’s sudden success.

Why “That Thing You Do!” Has Lasted 30 Years

Parade reports that “That Thing You Do!” grossed around $35 million during its initial release. Schaech later said, “It wasn’t received all that well.” He noted that people who saw it loved it, while critics were more divided.

Three decades later, the picture looks very different. The film has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, according to Parade.

The movie captures a specific moment in music history. It also tells a timeless story about ambition, fame and the excitement of getting your first big break.

The Wonders may have lasted only a few months. Their fictional career ended almost as quickly as it began. Thirty years after its release, “That Thing You Do!” has had a very different trajectory.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has ended her Instagram hiatus by debuting a fresh new strawberry blonde hairstyle.