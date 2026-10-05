Tori Spelling Celebrates 36 Years of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ With Gorgeous Throwback Snaps

The wonderful Tori Spelling has celebrated 36 years of her star-making teen drama series “Beverly Hills, 90210” with a series of fabulous throwback snaps.

Spelling, 53, played the fashion-conscious dyslexic student Donna Martin in the iconic show, which first aired on Fox on October 4, 1990. It ended on May 17, 2000, after a near-10-year run.

For those of you lucky enough to be too young to remember “Beverly Hills, 90210,” its IMDb synopsis says it, “Follows the lives of a group of friends living in the wealthy, privileged Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles, California as they transition from high school into college, then into the adult world.”

As well as “Beverly Hills, 90210,” Spelling is, of course, also known for appearing in a couple of Hallmark movies, season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars,” and several nations’ versions of “The Masked Singer.”

She took to social media to share the dose of nostalgia from her “Beverly Hills, 90210” days.

Tori Spelling Shared 5 Nostalgic Photos

Tori Spelling shared her “Beverly Hills, 90210” throwback snaps to celebrate its 36th anniversary with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

Spelling’s caption on her post begins, “36 years ago today, 5 numbers made an imprint. 90210. 💙”

It continues, “Donna Martin was one of mine.”

The star then encourages her followers too follow suit, requesting they post five photographs from their own lives “that represent the people, places, moments, eras, or experiences that left an imprint” on them. She then suggests they “tag someone to go next.” It’s a lovely idea.

The post includes a carousel of six images, the last of which encourages her followers to follow suit as instructed above. The other five include one of her posing for a “Beverly Hills, 90210” photoshoot, one of her dressed in quintessentially ’90s fashion in the show, one of her filming a scene with Brian Austin Green (as David Silver), one of her posing for a photoshoot with the late Shannen Doherty, and one of her in her graduation photograph as Donna Martin.

The Cranberries’ 1992 track “Dreams” plays over Spelling’s post.

Spelling’s fans and followers rushed to her post’s comments section to express their thoughts about it.

Spelling’s Followers Love Her Throwback Snaps

Getty Tori Spelling.

The comments of Tori Spelling’s post is awash with messages from her fans and followers loving the throwback photos.

One of Spelling’s followers commented, “I want that first one so I can hang it up. 🔥🔥❤️❤️”

Another follower simply wrote, “Iconic! 🔥”

“Clueless” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actress Elisa Donovan said, “Look at you cutie!!!! ❤️”

Someone else proclaimed, “So much yes! I am loving every single one of these!”

“Beautiful memories, love it ❤️❤️❤️,” posted another Instagram user.

Somebody else excitedly wrote, “YESSS BEVERLY HILLS 90210 FOREVER AND EVER 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Finally, one individual commented, “😻 she’s an icon. She’s a queen…. She’s the blueprint of what an actress should be. Always graceful and always a class act!”

Spelling has had a very quiet 2026 in terms of on-screen roles. Her most recent acting credit came in 2025 in the television movie “Lost in the Everglades.” She does have one confirmed upcoming acting credit later this year, and that’s a voice role in the horror video game “Ghosts.”

IMDb’s synopsis of the game is as follows: “As the producer of FrighTV’s most popular reality show, GHOSTS, you control what the audience sees. In this FMV Game, you need to make correct choices and ensure everyone gets out alive – because nobody will. At least…not the first time.”

It sounds thrilling and we look forward to discovering the specifics of Spelling’s role in the game.

Tori Spelling’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.