Courteney Cox Reveals the One Thing ‘Friends’ Cast Did Every Day for 10 Years

Courteney Cox spent 10 years playing Monica Geller on “Friends,” and she says the friendships she made on set were real.

Cox, 62, sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones for “Today with Jenna & Sheinelle,” in a video interview shared Thursday, October 22.

She talked about the lunch the six cast members ate together every day for all 10 seasons, and how they showed up for each other through big moments in their lives.

The “Scream” star also explained why competition never took hold among the cast, even as the show made all six of them household names.

Courteney Cox Reveals the ‘Friends’ Cast’s Daily Tradition

Cox, 62, recalled how she and her castmates made time for one another even during their busy filming schedules.

“We had lunch together every single day for 10 years,” she revealed.

The actress said the close-knit group genuinely enjoyed spending time together and never allowed professional rivalry to interfere with their relationships.

“But there was nothing; there was no competition between us,” she explained.

Instead, the cast approached each episode as a team, offering suggestions and helping one another improve their performances.

Courteney Cox Recalls Growing Up With Her ‘Friends’ Co-Stars

Getty Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow

For Cox, the friendships extended far beyond the television set. Over their decade together, the actors went through major personal changes and supported one another through both happy and difficult times.

“We grew up together. We went through so many different things, losing parents, getting married, having babies. You knew how special it was,” Cox recalled.

The cast included Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry.

Getty Friends Television Stills Television

The six actors became household names after the NBC comedy premiered in September 1994.

Courteney Cox Says There Was No Competition on ‘Friends’

Getty The cast of the hit US TV show “Friends”

Cox also remembered how comfortable everyone felt sharing ideas during filming.

“We were all there to do one thing, and that was to make a great show, have fun, support each other,” she said.

Rather than competing for attention, the actors helped one another make scenes funnier.

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“We just wanted to be equal in every way,” Cox added.

That approach helped create an atmosphere where the cast could work together without feeling the need to outshine anyone.

Courteney Cox Reflects on the ‘Friends’ Cast’s Lasting Bond

Getty Friends Television Stills

More than two decades after the series finale aired in May 2004, Cox still speaks fondly about the experience.

“We knew that to have a group of people that got along the way we did, and it was like lightning in a bottle,” she recalled.

The actress also credited the show’s talented writers and performers for making the comedy such a success.

Cox has maintained especially close friendships with Aniston and Kudrow, with the trio continuing to celebrate birthdays and spend time together.

The cast also reunited for HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion” in 2021, revisiting the sets and memories that made the series a television favorite.

For Cox, however, the years spent working alongside her co-stars meant much more than professional success. They were also years of friendship, shared experiences, and growing up together.