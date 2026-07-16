Beloved ‘227’ Star Hal Williams Passes Away at 91

Hal Williams, the formidable television veteran who anchored some of the most influential American sitcoms of the 20th century, including the hit sitccom “227,” has died. He was 91 years old.

According to Variety, his manager confirmed that the prolific actor passed away peacefully on the morning of July 15, at his residence in Rancho Mirage, California. The storied actor had a career that spanned over five decades– leaving behind a historic television legacy.

Before achieving coast-to-coast fame, the beloved actor’s journey began in the Midwest. Born Halroy Candis Williams on December 14, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio, Williams first discovered his passion for performance in local community theater during the early 1960s.

To provide for his family, he initially worked as a postal worker and corrections officer before bravely making the move to Hollywood in 1968.

During those early transitional years, he diligently balanced a regular shift with the California Youth Authority while aggressively pursuing casting calls, demonstrating a relentless blue-collar work ethic that would eventually define his ascent to stardom.

How Did Hal Williams Shape the Golden Era of Television?

Williams rose to prominence by breathing life into complex, relatable characters during an era for representation. During the 1970s, he became a household favorite as Officer “Smitty” Smith on Norman Lear’s landmark comedy Sanford and Son. Partnered with Howard Platt’s verbose Officer “Hoppy” Hopkins, Williams became a master of comedic timing.

“They used to tell us they didn’t have anything to do that week and to go make up some lines,” Williams reminisced about the show in a 2022 interview with Tell-Tale TV. “So I would go with Howard to a hot dog joint or a hamburger place. And we sit in the parking lot. He would want to know how to incorporate Black slang, Black jargon, and stuff.”

They would take what they came up with back to the producers, who would willingly weave the collaborative material into their active scenes. “That was a fun show,” Williams added. This collaborative genius helped cement his historic television legacy as an actor who valued cultural authenticity on screen.

Why Is the Groundbreaking Sitcom “227” Still Celebrated?

Then in 1985, he was cast alongside Marla Gibbs on “227”, a sitcom about the residents of an apartment building in Washington, DC. A young Regina King played their daughter in her first TV role, while the show also starred Jackée Harry as Sandra, their younger neighbor.

Interestingly, Williams’s character initially didn’t exist, but Gibbs refused to play a single mother, paving the way for Williams to step in as the beloved family patriarch, Lester Jenkins.

“It was a family show that anybody could watch across all color lines,” PEOPLE reported, recounting Williams’ 2011 conversation with Entertainment Weekly.

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The positive portrayal of a supportive, loving Black household on “227” remains a cornerstone of his television legacy. Williams’s ability to anchor the family with quiet strength and dignity showed audiences a healthy, relatable dynamic that transcended cultural boundaries and redefined family programming.

What Challenges Did Williams Face in His Prolific Career?

Despite his immense comedic success, Williams constantly fought to ensure the industry recognized the full depth of his artistic capabilities. He worked tirelessly to balance lighter network roles with serious dramaticprojects like “Roots: The Next Generations” and “The Waltons.”

“Those shows have proven to be my detriment at times,” Williams admitted to Antenna TV in 2019.

“People don’t realize that I’m a serious actor. I’ve always tried to keep a foot in both camps, but it’s hard to fight the pigeonholing that goes on. But in all those comedies, you have to remember one thing. I wasn’t the funny guy. I was the straight guy in all the madness.”

Williams carved out a unique lane in the acting space. His historic television legacy is defined by this exact versatility—a masterclass in professional grace that will inspire actors for generations to come.