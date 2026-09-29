Helen Hunt, 63, Sends Fans into a Frenzy Over Her Unfiltered New Look

Helen Hunt is leaving fans utterly captivated with her latest rare appearance.

The 63-year-old former “Mad About You” star was featured on social media in a candid new video recorded during a visit to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. She gave her fans an up-close, unfiltered look at her effortless style, where she embraced a more natural look, radiating pure confidence while exploring the stunning venue. The internet quickly took notice.

Fans Were Thrilled by the Gorgeous Star’s Latest Look

@fabutainment Helen Hunt attends the opening night of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California (Video Credit: Getty Images) ♬ original sound – FABUtainment

Within moments of posting, the comments section of a post by the website Fabutainment erupted as fans rushed to shower the star with praise. They marveled at the Oscar winner’s timeless beauty and celebrated her refreshing embrace of natural aging.

“Refreshing to see an actress without a fake face,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “And this is what aging gracefully looks like. BEAUTIFUL!”

“How stunning she looks and it’s so refreshing to see women aging gracefully and being able to move their faces/ show different expressions. Absolutely gorgeous!!” exclaimed a delighted TikTok user.

A fourth admirer noted, “Can I just say…she is one of the most beautiful in Hollywood BECAUSE she lets herself age!”

The “Twister” actress said in the clip, “Visual and narrative storytelling has saved me my whole life, and it continues to. At 14, I found these movies (the Lucas family of films), and they have honestly walked me through hard moments in my life.”

She continued, “They’re true. There’s real optimism. I couldn’t be more happy to celebrate George Lucas.”

Helen Hunt Remains One of Hollywood’s Most Beloved Actresses

Getty Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After “Mad About You” wrapped up in 1999, Helen Hunt didn’t skip a beat. She bounced right onto the big screen with massive back-to-back hits, starring alongside Tom Hanks in “Cast Away” and Mel Gibson in “What Women Want,” while also stealing hearts in the fan-favorite “Pay It Forward.”

Before long, she jumped behind the camera to try her hand at filmmaking—and nailed it. She made her feature directing debut with 2007’s “Then She Found Me” (which she also co-wrote and starred in next to Bette Midler) and later wrote and directed the 2014 surf drama “Ride.” She’s also a natural in the director’s chair as well, stepping in to call the shots on hit shows like “Modern Family,” “This Is Us,” and “Feud.”

Her acting career kept racking up huge wins, too. She picked up another Oscar nod for her incredible work in 2012’s “The Sessions,” took on the horror genre in “I See You,” and landed standout roles in “World on Fire” and “Blindspotting.” Hunt also appeared on Lifetime’s “Meet, Marry, Murder” as the series’ host and narrator.

And for anyone still missing beloved ’90s characters Paul Buchman and Jamie Stemple, Hunt reunited with co-star Paul Reiser in 2019 for a long-awaited “Mad About You” revival, picking up right where the fan-favorite couple left off. Decades later, whether she’s writing, directing, or stepping back in front of the camera, Helen Hunt is still doing it all, completely on her own terms.