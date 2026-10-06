Katie Couric Reflects on the ‘Privilege’ of Turning 70

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric has a remarkable career spanning several decades. While she still enjoys interviewing subjects and diving into hard-hitting questions, she’s also thinking about her health.

Over the past year, Couric has spoken passionately about promoting healthy aging for seniors, especially women. With her 70th birthday coming up soon, she’s reflecting on her life and why she considers aging a true gift.

Katie Couric Promotes Healthy Aging & Longevity

Katie Couric isn’t afraid of aging. In fact, she’s excited to embrace it and learn more with each passing year.

“I’m turning 70. And lately, I’ve found myself thinking less about the number and more about how I want to feel in the years ahead,” the journalist captioned a new Instagram reel. “What can I do now to keep my heart healthy, my brain sharp, my body strong, and, frankly, just keep feeling like myself for as long as possible?”

Couric explained that asking herself those questions sparked her “The Art of Aging” series. She speaks with major players in the longevity and wellness space to discuss the best ways to lead a long, healthy life.

“I’m learning a lot along the way, and I hope you’ll join me,” she added. “Because if we’re lucky, we’re all going to get older. Let’s figure out how to make the most of it. ❤️ (just go to YouTube and search my name and you’ll find it. If you have any trouble, let me know in the comments! Xo)”

Getty Katie Couric attends the American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2026 in New York City.

In the video, Couric emphasized the importance of embracing and publicly acknowledging her age. A friend told her she shouldn’t admit that she’s turning 70. Couric quipped that anyone can Google her and figure it out on their own.

“I know from personal experience that getting older is a privilege,” the journalist addressed her audience. “And even though we live in a youth-obsessed culture, it is nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about.”

The Journalist Remains Incredibly Active

Getty Katie Couric speaks onstage during the Legends Ball, benefitting the International Tennis Hall of Fame on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

Though Katie Couric’s 70th birthday is on the horizon, she hasn’t slowed down at all. In September, fans agreed she looked radiant as she spoke at the Legends Ball in New York City.

As she builds her health and longevity series, she’s also quite passionate about fitness. In August, Couric posted a video of her weightlifting routine.

“So proud of myself for keeping up with my strength training,” she shared with her Instagram audience, showing off her well-toned arms in the video.

“I try to do three days a week, two with my wonderful trainer @dstranskytraining and another by myself watching his videos on @youtube and it’s true, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger!!! If you can’t get a trainer, do it with a friend and find someone like Daniel you can watch. I have osteopenia so I’m try to strengthen my bones,” the journalist added.

Fans admire Katie Couric’s work to promote health and wellness for senior women and can’t wait to see what she does next.