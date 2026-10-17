Why Melissa Joan Hart Had to Miss Her Son’s Senior Night

Beloved ’90s icon Melissa Joan Hart is the proud mother of three sons, Mason, Brady, and Tucker.

Her middle son, Brady, is excitedly experiencing his senior year of high school. Though the teen was elated about his senior night during his last home football game, his mother wasn’t able to attend.

In a new social media update, Hart revealed how the other football mothers rallied around her family and ensured she could still be part of the celebration in some capacity.

Melissa Joan Hart is a dedicated wife and mother, but she’s also still a working actress. In between roles, she also makes appearances at various conventions.

Choosing between work and family is never easy, but other mothers rallied around Hart’s family when she had to miss her son’s senior night football game.

“I was sadly missing Brady’s senior night at his last home game at his school to be at #90sCon but the moms of the football players made sure I was still there in spirit! Love you B! And HUGE thanks to the Mustang Moms for finding a hilarious way to include me tonight!” the actress captioned a new Instagram post.

Though Hart wasn’t there in person, she was represented. Her husband, Mark Wilkerson, poses next to their son with a cutout of her face.

Several fans loved the idea and praised the other mothers for supporting Melissa Joan Hart’s work.

“Wait and they used such a good photo of you … true girls’ girls!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Fellow moms are the best!!!!” another added.

Melissa Joan Hart Sent Her Son to Homecoming in Style

Melissa Joan Hart missed Brady’s senior night game, but she’s done everything in her power to attend other important events. The teen recently attended his last homecoming dance, and Hart couldn’t wait to snap photos.

“His last homecoming! I had to sneak the shirt in and show up for pictures of course! #BabyBrady,” the mother of three captioned the sentimental Instagram post.

While Brady looks quite dapper in his formal wear, his mother sported a T-shirt with his baby photo on it. “Look who’s a senior” is written across the shirt.

Fans went wild for the sweet display, confident that the teen will treasure the moment in years to come.

The Actress Prepares For the ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Reunion

After a successful ’90s Con, Melissa Joan Hart is preparing for her next big fan event. Starting on Halloween night, she and other members of the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” cast are going on tour in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

The reunion tour will take place in several cities across the United States before concluding on December 12 in Sacramento. It’s the perfect opportunity for “Sabrina” fans to listen to cast members discuss their favorite memories from the set and reminisce about their favorite ’90s show.

Tickets for the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” cast reunion are available for purchase through the official website.