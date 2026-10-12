Selma Blair Hospitalized After Medical Emergency on Delta Flight

Beloved star Selma Blair is recovering in the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency aboard a Delta Airlines flight bound for New York City.

Sources told TMZ that Blair allegedly tried to open the aircraft door while the plane was in air.

According to the outlet, two flight attendants were injured during the incident, one sustaining a laceration and the other a bite.

Blair, who has been an inspiration to many through her brave MS journey, was reportedly restrained aboard the plane and arrested after landing; authorities also allege she kicked a Port Authority police officer while being transported to the hospital and later assaulted a nurse, who has pressed charges.

Blair faces two counts of assault, involving the officer and the nurse.

Blair’s People Gave a Statement

Blair remains hospitalized for evaluation, and her representative confirmed that she is in stable condition.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition,” the representative told the outlet.

Blair Frequently Speaks About Living With MS

The incident comes as Blair continues to navigate health challenges following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The actress publicly revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with the chronic neurological condition after experiencing symptoms for years.

Blair has been candid about the physical and emotional toll of living with the disease, frequently sharing updates about her recovery with fans.

In 2021, Blair announced that her MS had entered remission, with no new lesions forming. However, she has continued to experience symptoms and has emphasized that recovery takes time.

During an April 2026, appearance on TODAY, Blair offered an update on her health and explained that she was feeling better.

“I am feeling well,” she said. “You know, I’m tired a lot. That’s the truth of it.”

The actress has previously spoken about the difficulties of receiving her diagnosis. Before doctors identified the condition, Blair struggled to understand the changes in her body and worried that she was imagining her symptoms.

In February 2025, she reflected on the lengthy recovery process, explaining that she had not anticipated how long it would take to regain her strength.

“I did not (account) for how long recovery really took,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Blair expressed hope about her future and the progress she had made.

“I’ve had to fake it till I make it… But I’m getting back on track,” she said.

She also shared a powerful message about her determination to keep moving forward.

“I’m still here,” Blair said, revealing that there had been a time when she did not think she would be.

The actress is known for her roles in “Cruel Intentions,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Sweetest Thing,” and the Hellboy films. In recent years, she has also become an advocate for people living with multiple sclerosis, sharing her experiences to raise awareness of the condition.

Blair Credits Her Time on ‘DWTS’

Blair also credits “Dancing With the Stars” with changing how she approaches new opportunities and the people she meets.

“I used to have a certain snobbery about things, but now ever since doing Dancing with the Stars and finding such a broader audience of people that were affected by someone trying so hard, I realized that there’s a lot of kindness in strangers out there,” she said in an interview with Parade.

“That show brought me so much joy,” she added, explaining that she had been hesitant to join the competition because she did not know how to dance and was struggling physically.

Blair competed alongside professional dancer Sasha Farber during Season 31 in 2022.

At the time, she was still dealing with the effects of multiple sclerosis and ultimately chose to leave the competition after the fifth episode. Her determination to keep dancing despite her health challenges resonated with viewers.

“I [went] from so many years not moving to pushing myself so much and that’s why I had to leave the show in that fifth episode,” she recalled. “So then I had to heal again. You get back into bed, hence the pjs.”

Despite the physical toll, Blair said she would welcome another chance to return to the show.

“I wish I could go back, like a reunion show,” she added.