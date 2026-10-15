Tori Spelling Enjoys a Hilariously Gruesome ‘Lady & the Tramp’ Moment With ‘Terrifier’s’ Art the Clown [VIDEO]

Actress Tori Spelling has enjoyed a hilariously gruesome “Lady and the Tramp” moment with the “Terrifier” franchise’s demonic villain Art the Clown.

1990s icon and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Spelling, 53, is a huge horror movie fan. Last year, on October 1, she welcomed Art the Clown actor, David Howard Thornton, onto her “misSPELLING” podcast in an episode entitled “Mr. Art the Clown (Terrifier’s David Howard Thornton).”

Since that guest appearance, Spelling and Thornton have remained seemingly unlikely friends and have occasionally bumped into each other at events. Art the Clown has even appeared in a handful of Spelling’s social media posts (for instance, at her daughter Hattie’s 15th birthday celebrations).

Spelling took to Instagram to share the latest grisly interaction between her and Thornton — and it’s destined to be a Halloween viral sensation.

Tori Spelling & Art the Clown Enjoyed a Gory Snack

Tori Spelling shared her humorous but grotesque “Lady and the Tramp” moment alongside Art the Clown with the 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a 10-second video in which Spelling is sat with David Howard Thornton, dressed as Art the Clown, at a small table. They have two gory props in the form of a severed arm and a long entrail. Thornton is pretending to drink from the severed arm prop, while Spelling nibbles on the entrail prop, which is draped across Thornton’s shoulders. It’s gruesomely and twistedly reminiscent of the famous spaghetti scene from the 1955 classic Disney movie “Lady and the Tramp.”

Spelling’s caption on the post reads, “Lady and the Terrifier 🍝🖤.”

She also added some hashtags and tagged David Howard Thornton, writing, “arttheclown #terrifier #hhn #ladyandthetramp #horrormoviefan @davidhowardthornton.”

The 101 Strings Orchestra’s piece “Bella Notte” (from “Lady and the Tramp”) appropriately plays over the video.

Spelling’s followers love the post and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Fans Find the Video Strangely Alluring

Getty Tori Spelling.

The comments section of Tori Spelling’s gory “Lady and the Tramp” parody video is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Somewhat bizarrely, they all find the whole thing rather alluring.

One of Spelling’s followers commented, “This is the T.R.U.E love ❣️🫠🩸👻.”

Another follower joked, “The Halloween Only Fans we didn’t know we needed!!! 😂😂😂”

“This is exactly how I want Tori Spelling to look at me.. 😉,” proclaimed somebody else.

Someone else made an admission, posting, “🔥💋💋 JEALOUS!!!!”

One Instagram user saw through the horror and lovingly wrote, “Love 😍 Your Beautiful Loving Eyes 🥰 Huge Heart ❤️ & Soul 🙏 Of Love 💖.”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Ooooh, Tori! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

There are also a load of posts containing nothing but fire, heart, and heart eye emojis.

Spelling & Thornton’s Careers

Spelling’s 2026 has been a very quiet one, professionally, in terms of on-screen acting roles. Her most recent credit came back in 2025, in the television movie “Lost in the Everglades.” Her one confirmed upcoming acting credit is later this year. It’s a voice role in the horror video game “Ghosts.”

IMDb’s synopsis of the game says: “As the producer of FrighTV’s most popular reality show, GHOSTS, you control what the audience sees. In this FMV Game, you need to make correct choices and ensure everyone gets out alive – because nobody will. At least…not the first time.”

It certainly sounds exciting and we can’t wait to find out the specifics of Spelling’s role in the game.

As for Thornton, his one 2026 acting credit came in the supernatural horror movie “The Dead Place.” He has lots of other roles lined up, however.

Thornton will reprise his role as Art the Clown in 2027’s “Terrifier 4.” He will also appear in the horror movies “The Autopsy of Albert Kemper,” “Stream 2: Sudden Death,” “Rough Cut,” “Hollywoods,” “Fanatic,” and “Behind the Mask II: The Return of Leslie Vernon.” Release dates for those are yet to be confirmed.

We can’t wait to see them all.

Tori Spelling and David Howard Thornton’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.