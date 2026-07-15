Mel B Horrified as “AGT” Magician Takes Hammer to Spice Girls Bracelet

Mel B feared one of her most sentimental pieces of jewelry had been destroyed after an “America’s Got Talent” contestant used it during a dramatic magic act.

Magician Joel Mawhinney borrowed personal belongings from several judges during the July 14 episode of the NBC competition series. However, the performance became personal for Mel B when he selected a bracelet that her fellow Spice Girls gave her for her 50th birthday.

According to People, the singer immediately objected when Mawhinney discovered the bracelet in her dressing room.

“That bracelet was from my Spice Girls for my 50th birthday,” Mel B explained during the episode.

Mawhinney later placed the keepsake inside a bag with items belonging to Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. He then raised a hammer and appeared to destroy everything inside as Mel B watched with concern.

Mel B Feared Her Sentimental Spice Girls Gift Was Destroyed

Mawhinney began his audition by making Mandel’s glasses disappear before borrowing the judge’s phone and continuing the performance backstage.

The 28-year-old magician, who is from Northern Ireland, collected additional belongings as he moved through the “America’s Got Talent” set. He took a framed photo from Vergara before finding Mel B’s bracelet.

The singer tried to stop Mawhinney from using the jewelry after explaining its personal meaning.

Mel B celebrated her 50th birthday in May. Her former Spice Girls bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner and Victoria Beckham gave her the personalized bracelet as a gift.

After returning to the stage, Mawhinney placed Mandel’s phone, Vergara’s photograph and Mel B’s bracelet inside a zippered bag.

The magician then repeatedly struck the bag with a hammer, leaving the judges uncertain about whether their belongings had survived the illusion.

Mel B appeared especially concerned as she waited to learn what had happened to the bracelet.

Mawhinney eventually reminded the judges of the promise he made at the beginning of the act: anything that disappeared would return.

He opened a locked gift box that had remained onstage throughout the performance and revealed Mandel’s phone. Vergara later discovered her photograph hidden inside her chair.

Mawhinney saved Mel B’s bracelet for the final reveal.

NBC

Joel Mawhinney Returned the Bracelet Before Receiving a Divided Vote

Mawhinney directed Mel B to search inside the judges’ red buzzers. She discovered a small envelope containing the missing bracelet.

The singer carefully examined the jewelry before confirming that the illusion had not damaged it.

“Thank God you brought this back safe,” Mel B told Mawhinney. “It was very sentimental.”

Although the magician successfully returned each item, the judges disagreed about the overall performance.

Vergara praised the magic and said the act created several exciting moments. However, she jokingly questioned whether Mawhinney needed to strike the judges’ table with a hammer.

Mandel complimented the contestant’s personality and presentation but felt the performance took too long to reach its conclusion.

Simon Cowell shared concerns about the act’s length but acknowledged the audience’s enthusiastic response.

Mel B quickly supported the magician after he safely returned her bracelet. She gave Mawhinney his first yes vote and said she wanted to save him.

Mandel voted no, while Vergara and Cowell joined Mel B in voting yes. The 3-1 decision advanced Mawhinney to the next stage of the competition.

Despite the mixed feedback, Mawhinney’s illusion turned one of Mel B’s most meaningful Spice Girls keepsakes into the centerpiece of an audition the judges are unlikely to forget.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays on NBC and streams the following day on Peacock.