Adam Lambert Honors George Michael With Surprise VMAs Performance

Adam Lambert surprised the audience at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a tribute to George Michael, honoring the late pop icon a decade after his death.

The tribute began with Orville Peck introducing Michael as “a pop god” before Sombr took the stage for performances of “Faith” and “Father Figure.” Raye followed with a soulful rendition of “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me),” Michael’s 1987 duet with Aretha Franklin.

Teddy Swims then performed “Careless Whisper,” giving the audience a chance to sing along to one of Michael’s best-known songs.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of the Amazing Performance

The tribute reached its high-energy finale when the “American Idol” alum appeared onstage to perform Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” Dressed in a fringed and studded black outfit, Lambert belted out the song while surrounded by backup singers and musicians.

Lambert rose to fame as the runner-up on the popular singing show in 2009. He also is the frontman for the iconic band Queen.

Sombr, Raye, and Swims also joined in, singing and dancing along.

Michael died on Christmas Day in 2016 at age 53.

Lambert’s appearance was not announced ahead of the ceremony, making his performance a surprise for viewers. Fans quickly reacted to the unexpected tribute on social media.

“I knew it! It couldn’t have been anyone else, Adam Lambert himself to honor a Legend like George Michael 🔥 🖤,” one fan wrote.

Another focused on Lambert’s outfit, commenting, “The jacketttttt!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍”

“Best part of the show!!” another fan wrote, while someone else praised Lambert as “FABULOUS!!!”

Lambert Spoke About What Michael’s Music Meant to Him

Before taking the stage, Lambert spoke with Entertainment Tonight about what Michael’s music and life have meant to him.

“I mean, first of all as a musician, his voice alone is breathtaking. It’s always been a big inspiration for me,” Lambert said.

The singer also discussed learning more about Michael’s personal journey, particularly his experiences as a gay man in the public eye.

“And then, you know, later in life learning more about him and his journey as a gay man,” Lambert said. “And being outed here in L.A. and how he healed with that.”

Lambert said Michael’s response to being publicly outed made an impact on him.

“He handled it so gracefully and with so much confidence. And he did not try to deny it. He called it out for what it was,” Lambert said.

He continued, “And looking at that is really really really really inspiring. He stood up for himself. And i think for the community. That was something we all really needed to see.”

The tribute gave Lambert an opportunity to celebrate an artist whose music influenced him while also highlighting Michael’s impact beyond his songs.

Michael’s catalog continues to be closely associated with some of pop music’s biggest hits, including “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Freedom! ’90.”

At the VMAs, those songs came together for a multi-artist tribute that ended with Lambert leading the celebration of Michael’s music.