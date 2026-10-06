Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Flynn’s Daughters’ Brave Sentencing Statements Spark Outpouring of Support

Former “American Idol” contestant Caleb Flynn was sentenced after he was found guilty of killing his wife, with his daughters sharing their brave victim impact statements through their uncle and grandmother.

Flynn received a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, for murdering 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, as she slept in their Ohio home on Feb. 16. Several impact statements were read, but the most impactful came from the couple’s two daughters. As a result, it led to Flynn breaking down in tears in the courtroom.

His youngest daughter, who was nine at the time of the murder, asked her father how he could do this.

“I loved you with all my heart. Then you lied to everyone,” she said in the statement read by Ashley’s brother-in-law. “She took care of you, she loved you with all her heart.”

“She was my best friend,” her younger daughter continued. “I miss her so much. So, so, so much.”

She added that it hurt her to see all of her family members hurt, which includes her father, but highlighted that it was the choices he made that led to this.

As for Flynn’s older daughter, she said she loved her father, but also expressed anger that he “made me feel like an idiot, thinking that I could trust you.” And with that she added, “And by the way, I don’t plan on coming to see you.”

Ashley Flynn’s Daughters Have Received An Outpouring Of Support

Jon Crawford, the husband of Kara Crawford, who was one of Ashley’s closest friends, started a GoFundMe because “so many people have asked how they can help support the Flynn girls during this unimaginable time.”

“This fundraiser was created as a way to come alongside them and help ease some of the financial burden in the days and months ahead. If you feel led, please consider donating, sharing, and most importantly, praying for their family,” the page states. “Thank you for loving this family so well. Please continue to lift up her two daughters and the entire family in prayer. All funds raised will be transferred to an account managed by Ashley’s uncle, Rob Groeschen. These funds will be used for the benefit of Ashley’s daughters.”



The page has nearly quadrupled its initial goal of $50,000, having raised over $190,000 as of the time of publishing.

Caleb Flynn Addressed His Daughters In Statement Before Sentencing

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During his statement in the courtroom before his sentencing, Flynn cried while he was addressing his two daughters.

“The day you both were born were days that forever changed my life for the better,” he said. “I didn’t know love this fierce was possible until I held you.”

“Please know your daddy is so proud of you,” he then added.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at1-800-799-7233, or go tothehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.