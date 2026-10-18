Fans Respond Hilariously to Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hoop Earrings

As Ryan Seacrest gears up for the upcoming 30th season of “American Idol,” he continues to moonlight as host of “Wheel of Fortune.”

During a recent episode of the latter show, Seacrest caused an online commotion when he made a fashion choice that wound up going viral.

Ryan Seacrest Hoops It Up

As TV Insider reports, during the October 14 episode of the beloved game show, contestant Timenee Thomas solved a “Before & After” puzzle, correctly spelling the answer as “Liquid Paper Towels.” That catapulted her to the lead, with total winnings of $11,150.

Demonstrating her exictement, Thomas enthusastically jumped up and down, which caused one of her ginormous glittering hoop earrings to fly off her ear.

“Oh Gosh!” she exclaimed, just as Seacrest leapt into action to retrieve her fallen earring for her.

“I’m just going to take them off, Ryan,” she said, removing the remaining earring.

Seacrest responded by placing her huge silver earring on his own ear, asking. “What do you think?”

Thomas handed him the other earring, and he then modeled both.

“I don’t know if this one will stay in,” he said, just before the earring fell off his lobe. “But we’ll figure it out.”

Fans React

ABC

As Thomas laughed at Seacrest’s antics, he asked her, “How do you do these?”

When he finally managed to affix both earrings to his lobes, Thomas just laughed even harder.

When the clip was shared on the game show’s Instagram page, fans reacted hilariously.

“I don’t know if it’s jewelry improv thing, but at least Ryan has style,” one said.

“I think Ryan stumbled upon a new look,” another quipped.

“Yassssss love everything about this episode!! Bring back Timenee,” read another comment.

Others added “I love it! This is hilarious,” and then, “I needed a good laugh.”

“Moments like these are needed more,” observed one “Wheel of Fortune” fan. “Just a fun, clean moment that makes everyone smile and not be so serious all the time.”

Shirtless and Shredded

That hasn’t been the only time that Seacrest has made waves on social media recently.

On October 3, Seacrest took to Instagram to share a shirtless photo that caused an uproar.

“This is what a day off looks like from start to finish,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a shirt-free photo displaying his shredded physique and six-pack abs.

Seacrest’s social media weighed in, and they were understandably impressed by his ripped bod.

“Omg 🔥,” read a comment, while another fan summed up the general consensus by writing, “Look at Ryan thirst trapping!!!!!! I 💖 you, @ryanseacrest ! 🤣👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽.”

“Daaayum, Ryan the Ripped! 🔥🔥🔥,” added another comment, joined by, “🔥wow Ryan is shredded.”

Another comment referenced his age, writing, “And he will be 52 in December. Go Ryan!”

“Ryan Ryan… looking good with no shirt!!! U need to host American Idol like this!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” read one comment.

“Best shape of your life! 👏👏👏,” added another.

Meanwhile, another comment asked, “Dam Ryan Wht are u still single???”