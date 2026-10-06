Katharine McPhee Ropes Husband David Foster into Cooking Video & Makes Big Announcement

Katharine McPhee is cooking up new recipes in the kitchen, and new music in the studio! The season 5 “American Idol” runner-up shared a fun Instagram video that featured a quick cameo from her 16-time Grammy-winning husband David Foster in which she announced the pair is planning to embark on a tour in 2027.

Kat, who just 21 years old when she auditioned for “Idol” back in the summer of 2005, grinned as she told her followers, “Welcome back to the cooking show you never asked for.” She proceeded to whip up chicken halloumi kabob without the kabob, simply cooking the loose chicken pieces of a grill pan instead.

Explaining the origin of the recipe, she recalled, “We were at a barbecue and David’s friend Ric Salmon did these amazing barbecue kabobs.” Salmon collaborated with Foster to produce Seal’s 2010 album “Seal 6: Commitment.”

Katharine then talked about her upcoming plans, saying, “Yes, I’m going back to Nashville. After I get back from this little leg of a tour, I’m going back with Topher. I’m gonna be singing my butt off the next couple weeks with my new songs. Yeah.”

Before Katharine, Foster was married four other times, most recently to Bravo personality and supermodel mother Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

Katharine McPhee Says She & David Foster Will Tour in 2027 & Possibly Go International

Then she announced, “Next year for 2027, this just in! Can’t believe I’m saying this. We’re planning a fall tour. Even thinking of going to the U.K. And it’s gonna be new music. Gonna leave the old days behind, you know what I mean?

After the “Over It” singer created a grill-cooked cream pasta to go with the chicken, her star husband made an appearance in the clip video. “Tell the truth, okay? Katharine said before feeding the 76-year-old legend a bite. “Oh, that’s classic Ric Salmon,” Foster laughed before the pair blew on the hot food in unison. He then joked to his wife that the panting reminded him of “when you were pregnant.”

Katharine McPhee Spoke About Her ‘Unconventional’ Love Story Last Year

Getty Katharine McPhee onstage with David Foster in 2024.

Katharine married David Foster in 2019, when she was 35 years old and Foster was nearly 70, giving them a 35-year age difference. They welcomed their son, Rennie David Foster, two years later.

In a December 2025 exclusive with the New York Post, the singer said she and her husband have been on a touring frenzy since the end of the COVID pandemic, although it wasn’t in their original plans. She says they decided to embark on a tour together because there was not much going on, and they just kept going. “We just keep doing more and more dates and the shows are so fun.”

Katharine said a part of being married to Foster is getting to know “most of his little secrets” about the storied days of his successful songwriting and producing career creating major hits for the likes of Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

The large age gap means Katharine has four stepdaughters who are older than she is. She said in the interview she’s “really proud” of the girls for succeeding in their own career lanes and never becoming “jaded” or “entitled” because of their father’s status.