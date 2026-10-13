‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Megan Danielle Bravely Reveals Devastating Miscarriage: ‘There Are No Words’

Three years after Megan Danielle stole viewers’ hearts on “American Idol,” taking second place behind season 21 winner Iam Tongi, the Georgia-based gospel singer is facing one of her greatest lows since the high of that rise to fame.

Danielle bravely shared with fans on October 1, 2026, that she and her husband, Levi Walker, were reeling after suffering a miscarriage. Posting a sonogram photo, she wrote, “At 8 weeks and 5 days, we went in for our first appointment, so excited to finally see our sweet baby… but there was no heartbeat.”

Megan Danielle Says She & Her Husband ‘Don’t Understand Why This Happened’

Danielle, who married Walker in March 2025, vulnerably shared how devastated they were feeling about losing the pregnancy, writing, “There are no words to describe the heartbreak that Levi and I are feeling. We already loved this baby so deeply, and saying goodbye is something we never imagined we would have to do.”

Danielle has frequently gushed about being a bonus mom to Walker’s two little boys from a previous relationship, and told fans that the kids were excited and “had even picked out the baby’s first teddy bear.”

“We don’t understand why this happened,” she wrote, “and we’re hurting more than we can put into words. But even in the heartbreak, we know God has a plan. We may not understand it right now, but we trust Him.”

Days later, on October 4, Danielle shared multiple photos of her positive pregnancy tests and revealed that she and Walker learned they were expecting the day before she left on a concert tour, sharing that it was not their first pregnancy loss.

“Every single morning while I was out, I took a test just to see that little positive line again, because after my first miscarriage all I could say was ‘please God not again,'” she wrote. “I wanted to hold onto every moment of knowing you were growing inside of me. You were already so loved, so wanted, and so prayed for.”

“I am mad, sad, hurt and I just don’t understand,” Danielle admitted. “One day, Mommy and Daddy will get to meet you. Until then, you’ll always be our baby, and you’ll forever have a place in our hearts. 🤍”

‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’ Fans Are Rallying Around Megan Danielle

Danielle, who was a finalist on “The Voice” before auditioning for “American Idol,” has been flooded with support from fans and friends, including season 23 runner-up Breanna Nix, who wrote, “Megan i’m so so sorry. 😞”

Fellow season 21 contestant Lucy Love empathized, “Sorry for your loss sweetheart ! I can totally relate ❤️🙏” as did fellow contestant Nutsa, who commented, “Megan🥺 i am so sorry sending you big hug and my prayers are with you stay strong!🥺🫂❤️”

Many fans offered words of encouragement, including one who wrote, “I am so sorry for your loss. No words can ever describe the pain that comes with losing a baby, but know that you are not alone. There are so many women, including myself, who have a similar story. Praying that you feel a comfort that surpasses understanding. The thought I keep close to my heart is that our babies never had to experience the pain of this world and were delivered straight into the perfection of heaven. ❤️‍🩹”

Danielle is finding ways to work through her grief, sharing a new post on October 12 that featured a video of her doing burpees at the gym, which she said has become her “second home.” She has also released new music since “American Idol,” including a single called “Preachin’ to the Choir.”