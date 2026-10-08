‘American Idol’ Winner Turns 50 With a Heartfelt Message: ‘There’s More I Want to Do’

Time is certainly flying by, as one “American Idol” winner recently celebrated a major milestone. On Wednesday, October 7, season 5 winner Taylor Hicks took to Instagram to reveal he had officially turned the big 5-0, marking the occasion with a carousel of 20 photographs highlighting his life before “American Idol” and the many achievements that followed his memorable victory.

In fact, it’s been exactly 20 years since Hicks beat runner-up Katharine McPhee on “Idol” in 2006. For Hicks and his fans, it’s hard to believe that his momentous win happened so long ago. Turning 50 hasn’t stopped Hicks from doing what he loves, with his heartfelt Instagram post promising fans that “there’s more I want to do.”

Taylor Hicks Celebrates Turning 50 With a Look Back at His Incredible Career After ‘American Idol’ Win

Getty Taylor Hicks attends opening night of “May We All: A New Country Musical” at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on June 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Taylor Hicks just turned 50, and to celebrate the milestone birthday, the “American Idol” winner shared a sweet Instagram post looking back at his life post-Idol and how drastically it changed overnight when he won season 5.

“50 years. Hard to believe, and even harder to fit into 20 pictures,” he began his post. Photos in his carousel kicked off with the singer enjoying a tropical vacation with a drink in hand to honor his 50th birthday. He then shared an image of the moment he won season 5 of “American Idol,” with runner-up Katharine McPhee and host Ryan Seacrest by his side.

“Looking through these, I keep thinking about how much life can happen between photographs. These capture some pretty incredible moments, but the stories and the people behind them are what mean the most to me.”

Hicks recalled that as a kid growing up in Alabama, his dreams were to “entertain the world.” “I didn’t know exactly where it would lead. I just knew I wanted to make people feel something and hopefully leave them a little better than I found them,” he added.

Other photos showed Hicks as just a kid, rocking out with his band in a home garage before he ever made it big, while another showed how life had changed so much after winning the show, including seeing himself on the cover of People Magazine, appearing on television shows, and making his Grand Ole Opry debut.

“There’s plenty these photos don’t show. The work, the uncertainty, the disappointments, and the people who helped me find my footing when I needed it. At 50, I’m grateful for those people and those chapters, too. They’re part of how I got here,” he wrote.

Hicks thanked his family and friends, and the fans who have stuck by his side since his “Idol” win now 20 years later. He ended his post by sharing that he has a lot more adventures ahead: “My heart is full. There’s more I want to do, more people I want to meet, and plenty of show left in me.”

Hicks Returned to ‘American Idol’ To Celebrate the ‘Class of 2006’

Getty American Idol finalists Katharine McPhee (L) of Southern California and Taylor Hicks (R) of Alabama shake hands after concluding their songs as host Ryan Seacrest (C) looks on during the American Idol Season 5 final performances May 23, 2006 at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Hicks’ 50th birthday comes just months after he returned to the “American Idol” stage where his journey began, joining season 24’s Top 5 in May to honor the “Class of 2006” and mark 20 years since his victory. While McPhee could not attend the special reunion, four other contestants from season 5 did, including Kellie Pickler, Elliot Yamin, Paris Bennett, and Bucky Covington.

In fact, each one of these “Idol” alums sang with another contestant from season 24, with Hicks joining Keyla Richardson, who ended up placing third overall, in a duet singing Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City.”

In a statement about his return to “American Idol,” 20 years after his momentous win, he shared, “This is a full-circle moment. ‘American Idol’ changed my life, and I’m excited to celebrate that journey with fans while also looking ahead to what’s next.”