‘Big Brother 28’: Angela Murray Says It’s ‘My Fault’ There Is Beef in the Jury House

Jurors have the important job of picking their “Big Brother” winner. The houseguests of season 28 revealed how they feel about being in the jury house in a new interview.

Angela Murray had plenty of arguments throughout the season. She explained how that affects her time leading up to the finale after her eviction.

Angela Murray Says Being Cordial in the ‘Big Brother 28’ Jury House Is the Worst

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Murray, 53, became the second juror this season after LaTrice “Lala” Verrett. They had some rough moments in the game, but she claimed that their relationship is one of the best things about being evicted at this stage in the game.

“The best thing about being in the Big Brother jury house is hanging out with Lala,” Murray told Entertainment Weekly. “She’s my bestie. She and I have so much fun just laughing, watching movies, hanging poolside.”

The jury continued to fill up with Barrett Pfeiffer, Yash Patel, Melody Morris, then Dee Valladares. Some of these relationships didn’t improve away from the pressure of avoiding eviction.

“The worst thing about being in the Big Brother jury house, and just being completely honest, is when you have a little beef with somebody and you have to be cordial and you have to get along, which is kind of hard, and a lot of it is my fault, but what am I gonna do?” the “Amazing Race” alum asked. “I made my bed. I gotta lay in it.”

The Sept. 27 “Big Brother” episode revealed a heated argument between Murray and Morris after she joined the jurors. They watched what led to Morris’ eviction. Murray said Taylor Brown’s game was slightly below Morris, which offended her.

Morris refused to explain her strategy at first, then said she used her social game to stay off the block. Murray disagreed, claiming Morris wasn’t targeted because she was not a threat. The icon yelled at her when Morris claimed they had the same strategy: align with the right people.

The Final 3 of ‘Big Brother 28’ Has Very Different Games

CBS Taylor Brown, Devens and Drew Campbell on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS

Brown, Rick Devens, and Drew Campbell made it to the end of “Big Brother 28.” Each player has a different strategy, which makes for an interesting finale.

Devens, 42, stayed with the other reality TV icons. He gained the Diamond Power of Veto and was protected through multiple alliances. Murray talked positively about Devens in the jury scene.

Campbell, 22, was one of the most fluid houseguests. He was the middleman between the reality TV icons and their targets. This sometimes made him a target, but he dodged eviction every time. His social game and winning one Head of Household (HOH), three vetos, and two Blockbusters is a well-rounded resume.

Brown was loyal to the houseguests who were against the royal icons. Her closest ally was Verrett, 58, and often tried to adjust her social game. Sadly, Verrett was evicted, but Brown continued to play her own game. The teacher began winning in the final stretch with one HOH and one veto.

The jurors could pick a “Survivor” alum who made the most of his advanatages, a middleman player who won competitions, or the underdog who won when it mattered most. The finale is on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.