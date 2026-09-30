‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Campbell Prepares His Final Jury Pitch as Finale Nears

Drew Campbell is already preparing for the possibility that he will have to convince the “Big Brother 28” jury to give him the win.

With the finale approaching, Campbell spent part of Day 85 practicing what he could say if he reaches the Final 2, according to Taran Armstrong‘s RHAP live feed update.

Campbell is currently unable to compete in Part 3 of the final Head of Household competition after Taylor Brown won Part 1 and Rick Devens secured Part 2. That leaves his fate in the hands of whichever player wins the final competition.

Still, Campbell is preparing to make the most of an opportunity to address the jury if either Brown or Devens chooses to take him to the end.

CBS Taylor Brown, Devens and Drew Campbell on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS

Drew Campbell Is Working on His ‘Big Brother 28’ Story

Armstrong explained that Campbell has been practicing his potential Final 2 speech as he considers which parts of his game will resonate most with the jury.

Campbell plans to emphasize his activity throughout the season and the social relationships he developed with other houseguests. His path included competition victories, shifting alliances and recoveries from difficult positions.

Armstrong noted that some elements of Campbell’s practice speech could risk sounding too broad or tailored toward what he believes jurors want to hear. With limited time to make a final argument, Campbell will have to decide which specific decisions best represent his game.

His conversations with Brown may offer another clue about what could matter.

According to Armstrong, Brown encouraged Campbell to “own your wolf,” suggesting that she wants him to take ownership of the more aggressive aspects of his game rather than minimize them.

Campbell now has time to refine that story while Brown and Devens prepare for their final competition.

Rick Devens Is Also Thinking About His Finale Argument

Campbell isn’t the only remaining houseguest considering how to explain his season.

Devens has been developing a potential Final 2 argument centered on his bold gameplay and competition success. Armstrong said Devens has considered how to present some of his mistakes as part of his overall strategic journey.

One decision that could require explanation is Devens volunteering to go on the block earlier in the season. Armstrong discussed how Devens has struggled with fully characterizing that choice as a mistake.

The Final 3’s social dynamic has also shifted during the last days of the game. Armstrong said Campbell has effectively become a bridge between Brown and Devens, who have barely spoken following an unsuccessful pitch Devens made to Brown.

Meanwhile, the jury remains another unknown.

Armstrong discussed Angela Murray and LaTrice Verrett becoming closer in the jury house and how Dee Valladares’ arrival could potentially affect conversations among the eliminated players.

For Campbell, however, the first challenge is reaching the Final 2 at all. He no longer controls that decision through the final HOH competition.

What he can control is how prepared he will be if Brown or Devens gives him the opportunity. As finale night approaches, Campbell is using his remaining time to determine how to turn an eventful 85-day journey into one final case for the jury.