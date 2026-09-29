‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown Builds Major Final HOH Advantage Over Rick Devens

Taylor Brown isn’t slowing down ahead of the “Big Brother 28” finale.

With Brown and Rick Devens set to compete in Part 3 of the final Head of Household competition, Brown has spent the final days preparing extensively for the quiz that could determine who gets to choose the season’s Final 2.

On the RHAP live feed update, host Taran Armstrong said Brown appears significantly further along in her preparation than Devens. Brown has been reviewing competition dates, competition names and statistics about her fellow houseguests.

Devens has now started studying as well, but Armstrong noted that he lost valuable preparation time after Drew Campbell repeatedly suggested Part 3 would not require the type of knowledge Brown has been reviewing.

Taylor Brown Has Been Preparing for the Final HOH

Brown already secured her place in Part 3 by winning the first portion of the Final HOH competition. Devens subsequently defeated Campbell in Part 2, leaving Brown and Devens as the two houseguests with the power to determine the Final 2.

Armstrong described Brown’s knowledge as particularly advanced as the finale approaches. She has studied not only when competitions occurred but also specific competition names and player statistics that could potentially become relevant during the final quiz.

Devens initially took a different approach.

According to Armstrong, Campbell’s misunderstanding of the competition format contributed to Devens delaying his preparation. Devens eventually began studying more seriously and attempted to catch up later in the day.

Armstrong also discussed the possibility that Part 3 could require a tiebreaker. Devens has considered that possibility and reportedly began preparing for potential math questions as part of his late study push.

While neither finalist knows exactly what questions the competition will include, Brown’s consistent preparation has given her a substantial base of information heading into the showdown.

Paramount Taylor Brown on “Big Brother” Season 28

Taylor Brown and Rick Devens Still Have Jury Votes to Consider

Winning the Final HOH is only one part of the endgame.

Brown, Devens and Campbell also have to consider how the jury views their games before one of them is eliminated and the remaining two make their cases for the $750,000 prize.

Armstrong discussed how perceptions surrounding Brown could affect the jury. Her tendency to spend time alone in her pod has become part of the narrative surrounding her social game, even as she continues focusing intensely on the finale.

Campbell, meanwhile, has been considering how to present his own game if he reaches the Final 2. Armstrong said Campbell has thought about potentially using an anti-Icon argument, though he cannot simply assume jurors will vote against Devens because of his status as a returning player.

Despite the pressure, the Final 3 also found time for a quieter personal moment by celebrating Brown’s birthday inside the house.

That celebration offered a brief break from studying, strategizing and thinking about jury votes.

Brown and Devens now face the season’s final competition against each other. Brown’s preparation has positioned her strongly for the quiz, but Devens’ late studying means both players are still working to maximize their chances before one final decision determines who controls the season’s last eviction.