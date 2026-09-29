‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown’s Unusual Path Could Shape Her Finale Pitch

Taylor Brown took an unconventional route to the “Big Brother 28” Final 3, and the RHAP roundtable believes explaining that journey could become an important part of her finale strategy.

Taran Armstrong, Melissa Deni and Aman Adwin analyzed Brown, Drew Campbell and Rick Devens during the final RHAP roundtable of the season. With each remaining houseguest taking a dramatically different path through the game, the panel discussed what each could emphasize if given the opportunity to address the jury.

Brown’s game particularly stood out because she frequently operated outside the season’s primary power structures.

Adwin described Brown as an observer who spent much of the game outside the dominant alliances, giving her a different perspective on how “Big Brother 28” unfolded.

Taylor Brown Could Turn Her Position Into a Finale Story

Brown’s quieter approach has generated questions about how the jury will evaluate her game, but the panel also discussed how she could frame that position to her advantage.

Deni compared the possibility to previous “Big Brother” winners whose games were not always fully appreciated until the end. For Brown, effectively explaining her decisions and taking ownership of her moves could therefore become especially important if she reaches the Final 2.

Unlike players who spent much of the season controlling major alliances, Brown repeatedly had to navigate the game from less secure positions.

Adwin highlighted that outsider status as a potential underdog narrative. Brown observed the larger alliances around her while finding ways to survive as the numbers continued shrinking.

Her competition performance has also become increasingly important late in the season. Brown won Part 1 of the final Head of Household competition, guaranteeing herself a place in Part 3 against Devens.

That gives Brown an opportunity to control the final eviction herself rather than relying on another player to bring her to the end.

Drew Campbell and Rick Devens Have Different Cases to Make

The roundtable also examined how Campbell and Devens could explain their paths if either reaches the Final 2.

Campbell’s game included competition victories, shifting relationships and several moments when he recovered from difficult strategic positions. His decision to evict Dee Valladares at Final 4 instead of Devens became another major subject of discussion.

The move followed late-game conversations and assumptions about how the remaining HOH competitions would work. Whether that decision ultimately helps Campbell depends partly on who wins the final competition and selects the last member of the jury.

Devens, meanwhile, played a more visibly aggressive game. The returning player made deals and survived repeated moments when his position appeared vulnerable.

Armstrong examined potential jury combinations for all three finalists, emphasizing how close the possible vote distributions could become depending on the Final 2.

The panel’s discussion also reflected how divided perceptions of the Final 3 remain. Audience surveys showed support spread among Brown, Campbell and Devens rather than producing one universally agreed-upon choice.

With the season nearly over, competition wins are no longer the only factor. Whoever reaches the Final 2 will have one final opportunity to explain how their decisions, relationships and recoveries brought them there.