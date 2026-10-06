Beloved Actor Reveals Happiness With Simon Cowell’s Ex-GF Weeks After Calling off His Sixth Wedding

Jim Davidson, 72, is an actor and comedian, celebrated for his television roles. He has worked in the entertainment industry for decades and has had an interesting career, but he has also had a colorful love life. Davidson, who also appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother,” ended his relationship with his fiancée, Natasha, who was 23 years his junior, and he is reportedly already in another relationship.

Jim Davidson Shares Happiness Over New Relationship

Getty Comedian Jim Davidson attends an event in 2016

Davidson and Natasha were set to marry at the historic Hampton Court Palace, The Mirror reports. It would have been his sixth marriage. The couple ended their relationship suddenly, and the actor reportedly lost out on his £10,000 (around $13,000) deposit. Davidson’s new girlfriend is reportedly Maria Rice-Mundy, who had a brief relationship with former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, published on October 6, Davidson broke his silence on his relationship with Natasha, telling the publication that they split three months ago, not one month, as reported in the media, and that she was the one who ended the relationship.

Jim Davidson & Michelle Rice-Mundy’s Relationship

Davidson and Mundy have reportedly been friends for a long time. “Maria’s not a new lady. I’ve known her for years. In fact, I gatecrashed her wedding 30 years ago. She is too good to be true,” he shared.

“In regards to Tash and I, we broke up three months ago. We were together for three years, and of that time, I would say we had a great 18 months,” he said. “I’ll be honest, I am not short of ladies who want to date me, but Maria has something special about her. She makes me feel like I’m not as useless as I’ve been made out to be. But I will say, if my ex Tash is ever in the (expletive), she can call me, and I’ll be there for her.”

Davidson also said he didn’t want to be lonely and he and Mundy were enjoying having dinners together. A source told Daily Mail that Davidson and Mundy had been dating for a few weeks. “Jim’s already fallen big time for Maria and posted a picture of her on his Facebook,” they said. “They’ve been on a few dinner dates, and she’s very giggly around him. Jim doesn’t mess about when it comes to the ladies.”



TV Veteran Jim Davidson Reflects on His Relationships

Getty Jim Davidson and Michelle Cotton attend an event

Davidson spoke about his relationships in a 2016 interview with The Guardian. At the time, he was married to his fifth wife, Michelle Cotton. I got married for the first time [to Sue Walpole] when I was 17. I would have been happily married forever if I hadn’t been famous,” he said.

He continued, “It was just too tempting suddenly having all these available nice-looking women. I’m still friends with wives one, two and four …” Davidson was married to Cotton from 2009 until 2023. At the time of his interview, he questioned if she would be his forever. “My current wife [Michelle Cotton] is 45, and I’m 63 this year. She’s a good wife. Will there be a wife number six? I don’t know. I never know what’s going to happen round the corner,” he said. “There could be a six and a seven and an eight. Please God I live that long.”