‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown Turns Rick Devens’ Own Argument Against Him Before Finale

Taylor Brown may have given Rick Devens a new reason to reconsider his “Big Brother 28” Final 2 plans just before the live feeds went down for the season.

Taylor and Devens finally discussed their endgame strategy ahead of the finale, with Devens attempting to convince Taylor that she should take him to the Final 2 over Drew Campbell.

However, Taylor pushed back on his pitch and used Devens’ own argument about jury threats to make a case for why he should consider cutting Drew instead.

Taran Armstrong broke down the conversation during Rob Has a Podcast’s live feed update, explaining that the exchange appeared to leave Devens seriously considering his options as the Final 3 prepared for finale night.

Taylor Brown Pushes Back on Rick Devens’ Final 2 Pitch

Devens initially approached the conversation hoping to persuade Taylor that sitting beside him at the end could give her a better chance with the jury.

Taylor challenged that logic rather than simply accepting his assessment.

According to Armstrong’s recap, Taylor effectively turned Devens’ reasoning back on him, raising questions about why he would want to sit beside Drew if Drew poses the type of jury threat Devens was describing.

The conversation introduced another possibility into an endgame that had appeared increasingly settled.

Taylor already secured her place in Part 3 of the Final Head of Household competition, where she will face Devens. Whoever wins will decide whether Drew or the other Final HOH competitor joins them in the Final 2.

That leaves Taylor with an opportunity to control her own path if she wins. Her conversation with Devens, however, also gave her a chance to potentially influence his decision if he wins instead.

CBS Taylor Brown, Devens and Drew Campbell on ‘Big Brother 28’ Photo: CBS

Rick Devens Considers Cutting Drew Campbell

Armstrong said Devens began openly weighing the possibility of evicting Drew following his conversation with Taylor.

Devens had not finalized that decision during the period covered by the update. Instead, he wrestled with the competing considerations surrounding his relationships with both finalists and what would give him the strongest opportunity in front of the jury.

The discussion also became personal for Devens as he reflected on loyalty and his family outside the house. Armstrong described Devens as considering the idea that his ultimate loyalty belongs to his family rather than any alliance inside the game.

The uncertainty adds another layer to a finale in which all three players have prepared different approaches to the jury.

Armstrong also reviewed the potential Final 2 speeches from the remaining houseguests. Devens appeared to have a confident and practiced approach, while Drew prepared a more emotional pitch. Taylor, meanwhile, could lean into her path as an underdog who navigated the season to reach the end.

None of those speeches will matter unless the player gets the opportunity to deliver it from a Final 2 seat.

With the live feeds now down for good, Taylor and Devens have left their intentions unresolved. Taylor’s late conversation did not guarantee that Devens would cut Drew, but it gave him another strategic possibility to consider before one final decision determines who will face the jury.