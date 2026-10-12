Beloved ‘Big Brother’ Star Passes Away at 46 & Tributes Pour In

Amber Siyavus, who competed on Season 8 of “Big Brother,” has passed away at the age of 46, TMZ reports.

She died on Friday, Oct. 9, according to records obtained by the outlet from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada. Her cause and manner of death are listed as pending.

Siyavus appeared on the CBS reality show during the 2007 season, earning the nickname “Whamber” due to her emotional nature inside the house. During her time on the show, she formed bonds with Jameka Cameron and Dustin Erikstrup. Siyavus finished seventh on the show.

Amber Siyavus’s Daughter Died At 18 In 2018

Siyavus suffered a heartbreaking tragedy in 2018, with her daughter passing away at 18 by apparent suicide. Lexi Tomcavage died in Ohio, which came after she tweeted 3 times about missing her friend who recently died, in which she said, “I miss you” and “never been like this before.”

Tributes Pour In

“may she rest in peace 💔,” one person wrote.

“I literally just finished rewatching her season this week. Really liked her on the show. So sad,” another person commented.

“This is so horrible. She was dealt such a bad hand in life and it’s so sad that her life was cut so short. RIP Amber,” a fan posted.

“Oh my god. This is so sad!! Rest in peace,” another fan expressed.

“I’m so sad! I remember hearing about her daughter passing away a few years ago,” one fan stated