Ariana Madix Lands Her Biggest Scripted Role Yet in New Sci-Fi Drama ‘Future Housewives’

Ariana Madix continues to grow her acting resume as Deadline reports that the former “Vanderpump Rules” star will lead a new satirical drama set in a futuristic society titled “Future Housewives.” The drama is currently in development at Peacock and comes from Brannon Braga, best known for his work with the “Star Trek” franchise and Seth MacFarlane’s production company, Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane is the creator of comedic TV series like “Family Guy” and the film “Ted.”

The exciting news comes as the Bravo star returns to the Broadway stage as Connie Francis in “Just in Time” after becoming a hit sensation as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” in 2024.

Ariana Madix to Lead New Satirical Drama, ‘Future Housewives’

Getty Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix is returning to scripted TV, with Deadline reporting that she is set to play the leading role in the Peacock series “Future Housewives.” A synopsis for the exciting project reads:

“Set in the decadent asteroid colony of New Beverly Hills, where wealthy socialites juggle bioengineered beauty regimens, ruthless rivalries and interplanetary scandals. But when a young, starry-eyed outsider unexpectedly upends their glamorous world, it exposes just how far they’ve drifted out of touch in a society evolving beyond superficiality in this sharply satirical yet surprisingly heartfelt reinvention of reality TV.”

According to the outlet, Madix will star as the “young, starry-eyed outsider.” Additionally, not only will Madix lead the series, but she will also be an executive producer on the project, and it will become the first scripted project in development from her recently launched production company, Over Fences.

Fuzzy Door production company, owned by Seth MacFarlane, shared the exciting news on their Instagram, where Madix commented, “dream team!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as she celebrated joining the star-studded project.

“There’s a new kind of housewife coming to Peacock—and she’s out of this world. “Future Housewives,” starring Ariana Madix, is now in development,” the post read.

Madix has yet to address her upcoming role in the series, but it marks yet another major step in her expanding her career outside of reality TV.

Madix Previously Shared That She Had ‘Lots More Plans’ For Scripted TV

Getty Ariana Madix attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, CA

Madix has plenty of experience working on scripted series. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star appeared as a recurring guest star in NBC’s “St. Dennis Medical.” Madix portrayed Dr. Brooke Emerson, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the ex-girlfriend of fellow surgeon Bruce Schweitz.

According to NBC, Madix will return to the role for at least three episodes when season 3 premieres on November 2.

The “Love Island USA” host also appeared as an over-the-top version of herself in a season 3 episode of ABC’s “Will Trent.” Speaking to Deadline about the role at the time, Madix shared that working on a scripted series was something she would love to continue doing.

“Oh yeah, lots of plans for more scripted stuff in the future. So it was really cool to be able to do that and just kind of get that ball rolling in a sense,” she said.

Currently, Madix is starring as Connie Francis in the Broadway show “Just in Time” in New York City. Her run as Francis began on September 22, and her last performance will be on November 22, according to Deadline. “It’s a pinch-me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage, and all I could have ever hoped for. I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind ‘Just In Time’ and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!” Madix shared.