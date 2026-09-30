Ciara Miller Addresses Shaboozey Dating Rumors

Ciara Miller is finally weighing in on all that Shaboozey chatter.

The “Summer House” star has been linked to the country singer by fans since she starred opposite him in his “Cowgirl” music video earlier this year. Their chemistry quickly caught viewers’ attention, and subsequent appearances together only gave fans more reason to wonder whether something might be happening away from the cameras.

Now, Miller is responding to the speculation herself.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly following the Sept. 29 episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Miller laughed off the internet’s matchmaking efforts without exactly giving fans the romantic confirmation they have been hoping for.

“Look, the internet is a really crazy place,” Miller said.

Ciara Miller Reacts to Fans Shipping Her With Shaboozey

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Miller, 30, didn’t seem particularly surprised that viewers have tried to turn her connection with Shaboozey, 31, into something more.

“I feel like they — the internet — will ship me with anyone with a heartbeat,” she told the outlet. “And … I love Shaboozey, but they’ll literally ship me with anyone. It could be a random man on Sunset [Boulevard].”

Her response may not be the confirmation some fans wanted, but there is a reason the pairing took off in the first place.

Miller starred as Cherie Lee in Shaboozey’s “Cowgirl” music video, which was released in June. The two danced together in the Western-themed video, and promotional images of Shaboozey dipping Miller immediately got people talking.

The speculation didn’t stop there. Miller later joined Shaboozey for a performance of “Cowgirl” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” adding another high-profile moment to a pairing fans were already watching closely. Neither Miller nor Shaboozey, however, has confirmed that their connection ever became romantic.

For now, Miller’s latest comments suggest she isn’t putting nearly as much stock into the online matchmaking as everyone else.

Ciara Miller Is Single and Knows What She Wants

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There is one important detail keeping fans invested: Miller is single.

Earlier in September, the Bravo star confirmed that she wasn’t dating anyone and said she was enjoying the freedom that comes with this stage of her life.

And while Miller may have brushed off the Shaboozey speculation, the conversation about her dating life didn’t end there.

Her Dancing With the Stars partner, Brandon Armstrong, jokingly offered his own list of qualifications for anyone hoping to date her.

“I have some requirements for her. [He has] got to be over 6-foot-3,” Armstrong told Us. “But their bank account — you better be 6-foot-6 when you stand on that bank account or don’t slide into her DMs. That’s my rules for her.”

Miller immediately pushed back.

“Good thing we’re not taking advice from Brandon,” she joked. “We’re only taking advice from him in the dance room.”

Armstrong did offer one requirement Miller probably won’t argue with: Any potential suitor should “be nice.”

“At the bare minimum,” he added.

For Miller, romance doesn’t seem to be the priority at the moment. Between “Summer House” and her current run on “Dancing With the Stars,” she has plenty keeping her busy.

But as for whether fans are ready to give up on Miller and Shaboozey?

Judging by how much attention the two have already generated together, probably not.