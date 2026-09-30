Here’s How Much Andy Cohen Pays His Children’s Babysitter

Andy Cohen revealed a private detail about his life. The TV and radio host, 58, has two children, Ben, 7, and Lucy, 4, born via surrogate. Cohen was in conversation with “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, where the longtime friends compared how much they pay their babysitters. Cohen is generally open about family life, and fans got another look into how he functions with his children beyond the screen. The conversation also shifted into how much feels appropriate between each person, as Lewis felt Cohen should be paying more.

Cohen and Lewis’s candid discussion brought attention toward celebrity lifestyles. The “Watch What Happens Live” host only provides glimpses of his children, but fans have an idea about how his parenting style is. Cohen has dropped hints and teases about fatherhood online and in interviews.

Andy Cohen’s Payment To His Children’s Babysitter Didn’t Impress Jeff Lewis

Andy Cohen had Jeff Lewis on his radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” where the friends chatted about parenting responsibilities. The topic shifted to babysitters, and Cohen revealed he pays his $30 an hour. Cohen’s babysitter is a 23-year-old woman, and Lewis felt that she wasn’t being paid well enough. The “Flipping Out” star mentioned he pays his babysitter higher, and suggested Cohen up his rate going forward.

“That sounds cheap to me. Especially from someone with your money,” Lewis said to Cohen on the show. “She was there for two hours, and you gave her 60 bucks? Did that even cover the cab?”

Lewis mentioned he pays his babysitter $37 an hour. While that doesn’t much higher than what Cohen pays, Lewis said he would have paid $100 if he were in Cohen’s position. Lewis has one child, 9-year-old daughter, Monroe, as opposed to Cohen’s two children.

Cohen’s pay rate is appropriate to scale, according to experts like UrbanSitter. The site lists the standard rate as between $23 and $31. Lewis was taking a playful jab at his friend, mentioning the kind of money Cohen makes relative to how much he pays his babysitter.

Inside Andy Cohen’s Private Life With His Partner

Andy Cohen has been in a relationship with Kevin Sobieski since July 2025. The 58-year-old host confessed being “in love” with his 42-year-old boyfriend on an episode of “Andy Cohen Live.” Sobieski works away from the screen in business. He works in portfolio operations at TPG, according to his LinkedIn profile. Sobieski has been involved in a high-profile relationship before Cohen. He once dated “The Greatest Showman” composer Benj Pasek, breaking up sometime around 2022.

Cohen’s dating life has been under much speculation. The host kept his private life quiet despite curiosity from fans, and was happy to gush about his partner once he made their relationship official. In an episode of his radio show, Cohen went on length about why he waited so long to be in a committed romance.

“People have asked me for a long time, ‘When are you gonna get a boyfriend? Why don’t you have a boyfriend?’” He said on “Andy Cohen Live.” “And I have always said, ‘I will know when I meet the person. I don’t want to be with the wrong person. I’m really happy to say I’ve met the person.”