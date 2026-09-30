Who Is Jeff Lewis Dating? All About His Boyfriend Ty

Jeff Lewis has never been particularly shy about discussing his personal life. But when it comes to his current relationship, the longtime Bravo star has kept one important person largely outside the spotlight.

That is beginning to change.

Lewis returned to Bravo with “Still Flipping Out,” and during the Sept. 28 premiere, viewers got a rare glimpse at his boyfriend, Ty. Lewis also openly discussed their relationship while addressing some flirtatious behavior from his friend and Jeff Lewis Live regular Joey Zauzig.

Ty’s Bravo appearance was brief, but it immediately raised a bigger question for viewers: Who exactly is Jeff Lewis dating?

While Lewis hasn’t revealed many personal details about his boyfriend, he has talked about their relationship over time, including its long-distance beginning and some memorable stories from their earlier days together.

Jeff Lewis Is Dating a Man Named Ty

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Lewis confirmed on “Still Flipping Out” that he is currently in a relationship with Ty, who appeared briefly during the series premiere and was identified onscreen as Lewis’ boyfriend.

Ty has largely stayed away from the public side of Lewis’ life, and Lewis has not publicly shared many biographical details about him. But the relationship itself is no longer a secret.

In fact, Lewis made his feelings about Ty especially clear while discussing Zauzig’s behavior during the premiere.

“Joey knows I’m seeing someone,” Lewis said in a confessional. “Which tells me that he really kind of has a lack of respect for me, a lack of respect for Ty, and a lack of respect for our relationship.”

The moment offered viewers something more significant than simply learning Lewis was dating someone. His pointed reference to “our relationship” made it clear that Ty isn’t merely a casual romantic interest.

And although Still Flipping Out may be introducing Ty to a wider Bravo audience, Lewis has actually been talking about him for considerably longer.

How Long Have Jeff Lewis and Ty Been Dating?

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Lewis was already referring to Ty as his “new boyfriend” on his SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” in late February 2025.

That means their relationship has been public for roughly a year and a half, though Lewis has not disclosed exactly when they first started dating.

He has, however, shared some very Jeff Lewis-like glimpses into their early relationship.

During one February 2025 conversation, Lewis’ team questioned him about how well he was getting to know his new boyfriend. When Shane Douglas asked whether Lewis planned to see Ty’s apartment, Lewis didn’t exactly sound concerned about it.

“No. Do I need to? Do I care? Honestly, never occurred to me,” Lewis responded.

The answer prompted some pushback from the people around him. Douglas argued that it was “weird to be dating somebody and not be able to picture where they live.”

Producer Jamison Scala also encouraged Lewis to show more curiosity about his boyfriend, suggesting he ask questions to learn more about him.

Lewis’ response was classic.

“Ask questions, like, as if I’m interested?”

The exchange was played for laughs, but it also offered one of the earliest windows into a relationship Lewis has otherwise kept relatively private.

Jeff Lewis and Ty Started Their Relationship Long-Distance

Lewis has also revealed that he and Ty began their relationship long-distance.

That detail may help explain why Ty wasn’t immediately folded into Lewis’ very public life.

Despite spending years discussing his relationships, friendships and family dynamics on television and radio, Lewis has shared relatively little identifying information about Ty.

Even now, Lewis appears to be keeping some boundaries around his boyfriend’s life. Ty’s “Still Flipping Out” debut amounted to a brief appearance rather than a sweeping introduction to viewers.

It is a noticeable change from some of Lewis’ previous relationships, which unfolded much more publicly.

Lewis famously spent more than a decade with Gage Edward, with whom he shares daughter Monroe. Their relationship ended in 2019, and their split remained a recurring topic as they navigated co-parenting in the years that followed.

Lewis later had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Anderson before eventually moving on.

Now, Ty is the person Lewis is publicly calling his boyfriend.

And while viewers may still know relatively little about the man himself, Lewis’ return to Bravo has given them their clearest look yet at a relationship that had previously existed mostly in stories told on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Whether Ty becomes a bigger presence on “Still Flipping Out” remains to be seen. But after keeping this chapter of his love life comparatively quiet, Lewis has officially brought his boyfriend into the Bravo picture.