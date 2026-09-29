Inside ‘Still Flipping Out’ Star Jeff Lewis’ Complicated Relationship History

Jeff Lewis’ love life has changed considerably since viewers last followed him on Bravo — and there’s now an unexpected twist involving two of his exes.

The Sept. 28 premiere of “Still Flipping Out” introduced viewers to Lewis’ new boyfriend, Ty, as the former “Flipping Out” star opened up about how different his life looks eight years after his previous Bravo series.

Lewis has largely kept Ty out of the spotlight, but the new series confirmed their relationship after months of Lewis discussing his new romance on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Meanwhile, Lewis’ former longtime partner Gage Edward has announced his engagement to Scott Anderson, who also previously dated Lewis.

Jeff Lewis Introduces New Boyfriend Ty on ‘Still Flipping Out’

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Lewis revealed during the “Still Flipping Out” premiere that his “life has changed pretty drastically” in the years since viewers last followed him on Bravo.

Ty briefly appeared in the premiere with a chyron identifying him as Lewis’ boyfriend. Lewis first publicly referred to Ty as his “new boyfriend” on “Jeff Lewis Live” in February 2025, after the couple initially navigated a long-distance relationship.

Lewis’ relationship became a storyline during the premiere thanks to some flirting from “Jeff Lewis Live” regular Joey Zauzig.

“Joey knows I’m seeing someone,” Lewis explained in a confessional. “Which tells me that he really kind of has a lack of respect for me, a lack of respect for Ty, and a lack of respect for our relationship.”

Zauzig claimed that he and Lewis had previously “made out” and suggested there had been “sparks” between them. Lewis made his position clear, telling Zauzig that a potential romance was “off the table.”

“I get that’s his schtick. He’s flirty. He likes everybody to be attracted to him,” Lewis said. “But I have set boundaries with Joey. We are just friends. I don’t think he’s good with boundaries, period.”

Gage Edward Gets Engaged to Jeff Lewis’ Ex Scott Anderson

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As Lewis moves forward with Ty, his dating history has taken another surprising turn.

Edward announced his engagement to Anderson on Instagram. Both men have previously been romantically involved with Lewis.

Lewis and Edward dated for 10 years before splitting in 2019. They share daughter Monroe, who was born via surrogate in 2016, and eventually reached an agreement for 50/50 joint physical and legal custody following a lengthy custody dispute.

When Lewis confirmed his split from Edward on his radio show in January 2019, he acknowledged his own role in their relationship problems.

“This has been a long time coming. We were in separate rooms a significant portion of last year, so it was kind of like a roommate situation,” Lewis said.

He also took responsibility for some of their issues.

“I emotionally abandoned him last year,” Lewis said. “I was a complete prick. I turned on him. I pushed him away. All I can tell you, it was my worst year. I experienced great loss.”

Following the breakup, Lewis began an on-and-off relationship with Anderson in 2019. The two ultimately ended their relationship in 2020.

Now Anderson and Edward are preparing to take the next step together.

Jeff Lewis Has Moved Forward With His Dating Life

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Lewis continued dating after his relationships with Edward and Anderson ended.

In fall 2021, he met chef Stuart O’Keeffe. They confirmed their relationship the following March but broke up several months later.

“I felt like there really wasn’t a future there,” Lewis said at the time. “We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we’re very compatible. I love the guy, I adore the guy … but we’re just not on the same page when it comes to relationship and family.”

New episodes of “Still Flipping Out” air Mondays on Bravo.