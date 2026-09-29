Lisa Vanderpump Returns in First Look at New Series ‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas’

Ever since she first arrived on Bravo as an OG cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Vanderpump has remained a standout.

That’s remained true on her hit spinoff “Vanderpump Rules,” which in turn has launched its own spinoffs with “The Valley,” “Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky” and her ongoing Hulu series, “Vanderpump Villa.”

Now, she’s set to star in another spinoff, this one a limited series set in Las Vegas.

‘Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas’

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Bravo has just unveiled the first trailer for her latest project, “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.”

The three-episode series follows her exploits as she launches her latest project, her namesake Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Joining Vanderpump in the new reality show will be her husband Ken Todd, daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, business partner Nick Alain and Kevin Lee. Also joining the fray are several “Vanderpump Rules” stars (Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz pop up in the trailer), including most of the rebooted cast from the 12th season.

“Lisa Vanderpump has been reigning over the Las Vegas Strip for years now with three hotspot restaurants serving up chic cocktails, over-the-top glamour and her signature brand of whimsy,” reads the logline. “Once again partnering with Caesars Entertainment, she’s betting big on her most ambitious Vegas venture yet: a namesake hotel. This isn’t just another grand opening; it’s Lisa’s biggest gamble to date and a chance to cement her legacy. With a to-do list longer than the Strip itself, LVP and her A-Team pull back the curtain on what it really takes to get a boutique resort ready for its lavish opening — and VIP check in — Vanderpump style.”

‘Flattering and Sexy’

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“Vegas is the perfect place to start with for the Vanderpump Hotel because it’s playful,” Vanderpump said of her new venture in a recent interview with Condé Nast Traveler.

“Everything about this hotel is meant for play,” she added.

“Vegas is the playground of the world — and you know, I have a sense of humor, so I belong right here,” she shared.

“It’s all very dramatic and theatrical — flattering and sexy was the goal,” Vanderpump said of the hotel’s lavish decor, revealing that she curated the look alongside Romantic Industrial interior designer Nick Alain with an eye toward contrasts.

“The communal parts of the hotel are very sumptuous, with strong colors like ruby reds in the bar,” she explained. “Then you open the door to the guest rooms, and it feels very ethereal and relaxing, with reflective furniture and soft, muted colors.”

For Vanderpump, her hotel represents the culmination of a life spent enjoying the finer things.

“This hotel is very personal, and I’ve taken a little inspiration from the places I love and sprinkled it all a little bit everywhere,” she said. “I think of it as my very own jewel box on the 50-yard line of the Las Vegas Strip.”

“Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas” debuts on Bravo on October 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-episode premiere, with the third (and final) episode airing the following night, Wednesday, October 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

