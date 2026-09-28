BravBros Want Entire ‘Next Gen NYC’ Cast Back After Season 2 Reunion

“Next Gen NYC” Season 2 has wrapped. The BravBros do not want Bravo messing with a cast they believe is already working.

Steel Russell and Shooter praised the reality series while recapping the second part of its Season 2 reunion. They called it one of the strongest shows currently airing in the reality TV space.

Looking toward the show’s future, the hosts were equally enthusiastic about its ensemble. When asked what changes they would make to the cast next season, the answer was simple: none.

“I have zero changes,” one host said. “Feel free to add more people if you’d like, but I’d miss someone if you took someone out.”

BravBros Want More From the ‘Next Gen NYC’ Cast

Rather than replacing cast members, the BravBros would like to see some of the existing personalities receive more opportunities in another season.

The hosts specifically mentioned Brooks Marks, Gia Giudice and Riley Burruss as people who could potentially have a larger presence. This would depend on where they are in their lives when cameras pick back up.

Riley’s growth particularly caught their attention.

One host said he would like to see Riley become even more comfortable with filming after noticing a change in her during the second half of the season and at the reunion.

Brooks also remains someone they want in the ensemble.

“I don’t want to whack anybody from this show,” the host said, adding that he would like Brooks to return ready to embrace another season.

Rowan Zilber was another cast member the hosts defended. This happened when a listener questioned whether she might be too normal for reality television.

“We need Rowan,” they responded.

They argued that having someone comparatively grounded provides a useful “barometer” for everything happening around the group.

The praise extended to the ensemble as a whole. When asked which cast member they would take to a Philadelphia Eagles game, the hosts said they could have fun with virtually any combination of the group.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 22: Hudson McLeroy, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice and Riley Burruss attend the Us Weekly + Maidenform Reality Star Style Awards Party at The Highlight Room on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Us Weekly)

BravBros Think ‘Next Gen NYC’ Should Return Quickly

The BravBros were enthusiastic about more than the individual cast members.

At the beginning of the podcast, the hosts praised Season 2. They said they believe Bravo has found something special with its younger New York ensemble.

They also speculated that the network could move quickly on another season because of the show’s growing popularity.

The hosts suggested cameras could potentially begin rolling around the fall or holiday season. However, Bravo’s actual production plans were not confirmed during the podcast.

They also floated the possibility of adding another personality with connections to Bravo or the entertainment industry. This would happen without sacrificing anyone already on the show.

Whatever happens, their preference is to preserve the core group.

The reunion helped reinforce that opinion by providing updates on numerous cast members and relationships. These included Ava Dash and Shai Fruchter’s dating situation and Hudson McLeroy’s return.

For the BravBros, the appeal ultimately comes from how the personalities work together rather than any single storyline.

After two seasons, the hosts believe “Next Gen NYC” has assembled an ensemble worth keeping intact.

“Don’t get rid of anybody,” one host concluded.