Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps Reveal How ‘The Golden Life’ Finally Came Together

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps are preparing for their next television chapter, but their return with “The Golden Life” has been years in the making.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars joined Alex Cooper on the Sept. 30 episode of “Call Her Daddy,” where they discussed reuniting with familiar castmates for their upcoming E! reality series.

Morgan revealed that she and de Lesseps had been developing the project for several years after their previous television chapter ended.

The pair continued meeting with different networks until the timing and financial arrangements finally aligned.

“The Golden Life” premieres Oct. 20 and follows the women as they reconnect in Palm Beach and the Hamptons.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps Started Planning Their Return Together

Morgan explained that the project initially centered on herself and de Lesseps, although they hoped to bring additional familiar faces into the cast.

Ramona Singer’s participation was initially uncertain.

According to Morgan and de Lesseps, Singer had been in a serious relationship and was not particularly interested in returning to television while that relationship continued. Her circumstances eventually changed, opening the door for her involvement.

The women also discussed what viewers can expect from their reunion, including familiar friendships, social outings and plenty of new experiences.

De Lesseps emphasized that their relationships remain an important part of the series, even when the women encounter differences along the way.

She hopes viewers will recognize the value of maintaining meaningful friendships through different stages of life.

The upcoming show will also feature their individual careers. De Lesseps revealed that she filmed a music video in Palm Beach for her new dance song, scheduled for release Oct. 9. Morgan’s performances will appear as well.

‘The Golden Life’ Will Show a Different Chapter for the Former ‘RHONY’ Stars

Beyond reuniting the cast, Morgan and de Lesseps want their new series to reflect how their lives have evolved since their original “RHONY” appearances.

De Lesseps explained that their earlier television years involved raising children, managing households, developing careers and discovering more about themselves.

Now, with their children grown, the women have greater freedom to pursue their interests and determine what they want from their next chapter.

Morgan echoed that sentiment, explaining that the support of longtime viewers helped make their television return possible.

She also reflected on becoming more independent through her professional endeavors and learning how to balance a public career with her private life.

Both women expressed appreciation for the audience that has followed them throughout their reality television journeys.

Rather than attempting to recreate every aspect of their original show, they intend to share their current lives with the same spontaneity that longtime viewers remember.

De Lesseps described the opportunity as a chance to demonstrate that women can remain ambitious, productive and adventurous at any age.

With their Oct. 20 premiere approaching, Morgan and de Lesseps are ready to introduce viewers to the next stage of their longtime friendship.