‘Southern Charm’ Season 12: Premiere Date, Cast Trip, Austen & Salley Drama, Plus Craig Conover’s ‘Secret’

“Southern Charm” season 12 is on the way, and the Charleston crew already has plenty going on ahead of its return to Bravo.

Bravo announced the show’s renewal in May, with filming taking place from April through June. According to a Bravo and Cocktails source, season 12 is expected to premiere in November, with the entire season 11 cast returning.

The new season will also take viewers outside Charleston, South Carolina. As Bravo and Cocktails previously reported, the cast traveled to Maui, Hawaii, for the season 12 trip.

Meanwhile, Craig Conover revealed that he kept something significant under wraps while filming, and Austen Kroll and Salley Carson’s complicated relationship has continued to develop.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Cast Expected to Return in November

According to a Bravo and Cocktails source, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Conover, Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes and Shep Rose will return for season 12.

Charley Manley and Whitner Slagsvol are also expected back, along with Patricia Altschul and Whitney Sudler-Smith.

The cast wrapped filming with a familiar Charleston celebration. As Bravo and Cocktails previously reported, Rose confirmed filming ended at Altschul’s birthday party.

Before that, the group headed to Maui for its cast trip. The source spotted Sudler-Smith at the Westin and reported that the cast stayed at a nearby house.

The source also revealed that the group golfed and planned activities on the water.

Craig Conover Reveals He Kept a ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Secret

Conover is already teasing one storyline that apparently unfolded without producers knowing everything.

During an appearance on Josh Peck and Ben Soffer’s “Good Guys” podcast, Conover confirmed that filming was complete.

“We just wrapped season 12 of ‘Southern Charm.’ We’ve been filming for 14 years, which is crazy,” Conover said.

While discussing his experience filming with LeCroy, Conover revealed there is something viewers — and potentially producers — don’t know yet.

“This is what producers don’t realize is, like, there’s something that happens this season that I kept a secret,” Conover said.

He didn’t reveal exactly what happened, leaving the details under wraps ahead of the season.

Austen Kroll & Salley Carson’s Relationship Continues to Get Complicated

Kroll and Carson could also have plenty to explain when season 12 arrives.

Carson has repeatedly discussed her complicated relationship with Kroll on “Sex Unlocked,” her podcast with Lala Kent.

During the Sept. 16 episode, Carson confirmed that she and Kroll hooked up once, although she quickly downplayed it.

“That one didn’t count,” Carson said.

But she also acknowledged that their connection goes beyond a one-time hookup. Carson said she gets jealous when Kroll is with other women and claimed he has a similar reaction when she dates other men.

She also made it clear how strongly she feels about him.

“My soul is the happiest when I’m with him,” Carson said. “It’s just easy.”

Carson added that she could see Kroll eventually settling down and becoming a husband and father.

During another episode of “Sex Unlocked,” Carson revealed that their closeness has complicated her interactions with other men. She also claimed she recently fell asleep naked next to Kroll, although she maintained that they have only hooked up once.