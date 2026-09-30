Steven McBee Sr. Reveals What’s Changed Weeks After His Return Home From Prison

Steven McBee Sr. is returning to work just weeks after coming home from prison, and several McBee family businesses are moving forward with new projects.

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” patriarch finished his prison sentence on Sept. 11, 2026, and returned to the family farm in Gallatin, Missouri. Since then, the Bravo star has offered followers a glimpse at his new routine, including the home office his family secretly renovated while he was away.

The update comes as his sons continue overseeing the family’s businesses, which include farming, cattle, custom home construction and McBee’s Coffee N’ Carwash.

Steven McBee Sr. Returns to Work From His Newly Renovated Office

McBee showed off his renovated office in a Sept. 20 Instagram video and revealed that his family completed the project as a surprise.

“So I thought I’d just show you guys my new office. I’m just so fortunate and blessed to have the people in my life that I do,” McBee said. “My family set this up as a surprise when I was obviously away: all new furniture, redid everything. There wasn’t even an office in here; put a coffee bar in, and I’ll show you guys. Really just turned out fantastic.”

McBee added that he has already been taking Zoom calls from the space.

“I’ve used it so much, it’s incredible. I love it, I love it,” he said.

In the Instagram caption, McBee described the office as a new place to work from home and thanked the people who stood by him.

“I am absolutely loving my new office at the lodge — it turned out amazing and it’s a great place to work from home,” he wrote. “So appreciative of my family and friends who have supported me and never wavered through this challenging journey I’ve been on. I’m a lucky man.”

His oldest son, Steven McBee Jr., previously revealed that he had been working on the renovation ahead of his father’s return.

Steven McBee Jr. Says Family Is Finally Looking Toward the Future

Before his father came home, McBee Jr. acknowledged that the family still had difficult business matters to resolve.

During an Aug. 24 appearance on the “Roxanne and Shantel” podcast, he explained why he believed the businesses were approaching a turning point.

“We are wrapping up some of the last few really tough conversations and tough problems that we needed to solve,” McBee Jr. said. “And the next six to eight months, it feels like we’re finally getting everything like wrapped up, buttoned up, and we can start moving forward with our life and looking to the future, not solving problems from the past.”

Recent updates from the family show that work is continuing across several parts of their operation.

McBee Jr. recently restocked the family farm’s chickens after revealing that a coyote killed the previous flock. He documented a trip to an Amish small animal auction on Instagram Stories, where he went searching for several breeds and ultimately returned with new chickens and roosters.

McBee Custom Homes Expands as Car Wash Business Continues

The family’s construction business is also taking on a significant new project.

Jesse McBee revealed in a Sept. 19 Instagram video that McBee Custom Homes is building in the Tapp Farms subdivision.

“We have 11 lots total, as of now, seven of which are under construction, two more are getting permitted within a week or two,” Jesse said. “We’re really excited about this location.”

The McBee Custom Homes Instagram account also teased additional developments, writing, “We’re looking forward to being part of this new subdivision and watching it all come together. Stay tuned — more to come!”

Meanwhile, another business that faced an uncertain future on “The McBee Dynasty” remains in operation.

The brothers discussed potentially selling McBee’s Coffee N’ Carwash during the season 3 finale, but CFO Galyna Saltkovska confirmed during a Sept. 13 interview with Pause Rewind that she continues to oversee the locations.

“I’m still here operating the carwashes, all nine of them, so stop by and wash your car and say hi to me,” she said.

Bravo or the McBee Family have not announced if there will be a season 4 of “The McBee Dynasty.”