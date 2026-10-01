Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation in Jaw-Dropping Bikini

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright has been open and honest about her weight-loss journey since welcoming her son, Cruz, in 2021, and the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone to address areas that remained a struggle for her even after losing weight.

In early 2025, the Bravo star had a full mommy makeover, which included abdominal reconstruction, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and a breast lift. In fact, she even removed and replaced the 10-year-old implants that her estranged spouse, Jax Taylor, originally purchased for her, as a final farewell to their relationship.

With her sparkle back, Cartwright appears more confident than ever after sharing a very sexy bikini snap on Instagram. Her photo drew plenty of reactions from her castmates and Bravo stars.

Brittany Cartwright Flaunts Stunning Body Transformation, Gets Love From Bravo Stars

Getty HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Brittany Cartwright attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Brittany Cartwright has officially got her sparkle back! “The Valley” star shared a stunning and sexy bikini photo on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, showcasing the results of her mommy makeover and the hard work she’s done over the years after welcoming her and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, in April 2021.

In the photo, Cartwright poses beside a baby blue Jeep while wearing a deep purple string bikini paired with a matching sarong. The reality star proudly shows off her toned stomach, completing the look with cool-girl sunglasses and her long, wavy hair swept to one side. “💜👙🌞,” she captioned her post.

Cartwright’s “The Valley” co-stars and Bravo stars alike were quick to flood the comment section with praise, with many dropping fire emojis to let Cartwright know just how much they loved her sizzling bikini look.

“i mean, HOT DAMN ❤️‍🔥,” Kristen Doute wrote, with Nia Sanchez sharing three clapping hand emojis, while Zack Wickham shared three heart emojis.

“Smokeshow!!🔥❤️😍,” Jasmin Goode commented. “HOT 🔥🔥🔥,” Scheana Shay wrote.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge also chimed in with three fire emojis, while “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia said, “OKAY 🔥.”

Cartwright Opened up About Wanting to Be ‘The Best Version’ For Her Son, Cruz

Getty Brittany Cartwright and Cruz.

Back in 2024, Cartwright detailed her weight-loss journey with the help of the weight-loss program Jenny Craig, explaining that being the “best version of myself for my son” was one of her biggest motivations.

“I just think it’s important to show him a healthy routine. Working out is so important to me and for my mental health. I just think that being involved in a good healthy journey is super important for me,” she told E! News.

Cartwright has been candid about her body transformation, hoping that sharing her own experience can help women going through the same struggles. “I’m very open and honest about my weight gain, weight loss journey,” she noted, “so I just really want to be able to help other women that are going through the same stuff as me,” she said.

In July, Cartwright shared that she had lost 20 pounds after partnering with telehealth company Fridays, which specialized in GLP-1s. The reality star shared a before-and-after photo of her amazing body transformation on Instagram and wrote, “I finally got my sparkle back! I’m already down two dress sizes, and summer is just getting started!”

Many people in the comment section of her post asked about Cartwright’s mommy makeover and whether the procedures contributed to her current physique. “For anyone wondering, I’ve lost 20 lbs since my mommy makeover that happened in October. I started with Fridays long after my surgery, so the weight loss happened afterward. Mommy makeover boosted my confidence and losing weight has made me feel amazing and so much more confident. They are 2 different things. ❤️”

Fans will get a look at Cartwright’s incredible body transformation on season 4 of “The Valley,” after Deadline confirmed in early September that cameras were back up and rolling. Viewers can hopefully expect to see Cartwright, Kristen Doute, Luke Broderick, Michelle Saniei, Jesse Lally, Jasmine Goode, Zack Wickham, Janet Caperna, Jason Caperna, Lala Kent, and Tom Schwartz back on their screens. In September, Daniel Booko and Nia Sanchez confirmed their exits after three seasons.