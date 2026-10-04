‘RHOSLC’ Newcomer Quai Called the ‘Missing Piece’ Season 7 Needed

Quai is only a few episodes into her first season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” but the BravBros already believe she could become an important part of the cast.

Steel Russell and Shooter discussed the newcomer during their recap of Season 7, Episode 3, praising the energy she has brought to the show and her willingness to navigate the group without immediately backing down.

Russell went as far as calling Quai “exactly what we needed,” pointing to both her personality and her potential place within the shifting cast dynamics.

The hosts believe her arrival could especially benefit Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks as new alliances begin taking shape.

BravBros Think Quai Could Change the Group Dynamic

The BravBros believe Quai brings something different to the current cast.

Russell praised her “bubbly personality” and quirkiness before arguing that the franchise had been missing someone with her particular energy.

Shooter also believes Quai could become an important ally for Lisa and Meredith. He argued that Lisa, in particular, could benefit from having another friend willing to stand up for her when disagreements develop within the group.

“I think Quai is that missing piece that we needed,” Russell later said while discussing how the season could develop.

Quai’s friendship with Whitney Rose has already complicated that position.

During the San Francisco trip, Whitney relayed comments Quai had made about her early impressions of Heather Gay and Angie Katsanevas. The BravBros felt Whitney’s retelling made Quai’s observations sound more significant than they originally were, creating tension that could have been resolved through a direct conversation.

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Quai Makes Her Position Clear During the San Francisco Trip

The resulting conversations gave the BravBros another reason to feel optimistic about Quai’s place in the cast.

As the women discussed her comments, Quai pushed back against the suggestion that she had already chosen a side.

“I did not take a side,” she told the group.

The BravBros considered that distinction important. According to their recap, Quai explained that she was supporting a friend when multiple people were speaking at once rather than declaring loyalty to one group.

Russell appreciated that Quai stood behind what she actually said instead of allowing the conversation to redefine her position.

That willingness to speak for herself could become increasingly important as Quai learns how her existing friendships translate to filming “RHOSLC.”

The hosts also believe her presence could create a more balanced group rather than allowing the season to settle into two predictable sides. Russell suggested that Quai could become a bridge within the cast, while Heather potentially remaining more independent could make the dynamics even less predictable.

Three episodes into Season 7, the BravBros remain optimistic about where the show is heading.

For them, Quai is a major reason why.