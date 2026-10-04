‘RHONY’ Sai De Silva Earns Praise for Major Change in Season 16

Sai De Silva’s approach to “The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16 is winning over the BravBros.

Steel Russell and Shooter discussed Sai’s evolution during their recap of Season 16, Episode 4, praising the returning cast member for showing viewers more of her personal life and responding to criticism she received during the previous iteration of the show.

The podcast hosts acknowledged that Sai had a more difficult reception during her earlier season, but they believe she has made noticeable adjustments this time around.

“She took notes,” Shooter said while discussing the difference in Sai’s approach.

BravBros Say Sai De Silva Is Giving Viewers More

The BravBros pointed to Sai’s willingness to open up about her life as one of the biggest changes.

Shooter acknowledged that some of her scenes may initially feel deliberate, but he viewed that as understandable for a returning cast member who knows viewers previously wanted more vulnerability from her.

Rather than avoiding those criticisms, he believes Sai is addressing them directly.

The hosts specifically highlighted Sai opening up about her marriage and discussing her complicated relationship with her late mother.

During Episode 4, Sai also had an emotional conversation with her aunt about the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death. The BravBros praised the scene for offering additional insight into Sai’s life and allowing the two family members to discuss their perspectives.

Russell called the interaction a side of Sai that viewers had wanted to see.

The hosts also believe Sai will become increasingly comfortable sharing those parts of herself as the season progresses.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 12: (L-R) Ubah Hassan, Sai De Silva, Erin Lichy, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank and Jenna Lyons attend Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Of New York City” Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Sai De Silva’s New Role Goes Beyond Her Personal Story

Sai’s development has not been limited to opening up about her own experiences.

The BravBros also praised the way she handled tension among the other women during Episode 4.

When Haley Kalil became emotional during a Passover gathering and stepped away from the table, Sai followed her outside and encouraged her to return.

Russell described the moment as the first time he could envision Sai settling into a mediator role within the group.

That dynamic represents another opportunity for Sai to establish herself within a cast the hosts have responded positively to so far.

The BravBros believe Season 16 is beginning to find its rhythm, with newcomers including Haley, Daisy Toye and Carol Radziwill providing new relationships and personalities for the returning women to navigate.

Sai appears to be benefiting from that changing environment.

After watching her personal conversations and interactions with the group in Episode 4, Russell said he no longer plans to judge Sai based on what did not work during the previous version of “RHONY.”

“You have a clean slate,” he said. “Let’s go.”

Four episodes into the season, the BravBros believe Sai has already demonstrated that she is willing to adapt, share more of herself and find a different place within the evolving “RHONY” cast.