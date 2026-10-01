Tom Sandoval Gets Major Legal Update as He Embraces Single Life

Tom Sandoval is moving forward with a little more certainty about what comes next.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star was granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson, on Oct. 1, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. A Los Angeles judge ordered Robinson to have no contact with Sandoval and remain at least 100 yards away from him, his home and his workplace. The order will remain in effect through Oct. 1, 2028.

The ruling comes just weeks after Sandoval offered a decidedly upbeat update on his life following the split. While chatting with paparazzi outside a pre-Emmy party in Los Angeles in September, the reality star said he was “doing great,” reconnecting with friends and taking a break from dating.

And romance does not seem to be particularly high on his priority list right now.

Tom Sandoval Is Taking a Break From Dating

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When Sandoval was asked whether he was ready to start dating again, he made it clear he was not rushing into another relationship.

Instead, the 44-year-old rattled off the names of friends he has been spending time with and said he was taking a break from dating. Sandoval has seemingly been focused on reconnecting with the people closest to him following the end of his relationship with Robinson.

The former couple began dating in early 2024. Their relationship ended earlier this year, and Sandoval initially obtained temporary protection from Robinson before the Oct. 1 ruling extended the order through 2028.

Robinson was also spotted moving the remainder of her belongings out of Sandoval’s home in September, another indication that the two were moving forward separately.

For Sandoval, that next chapter appears to include plenty of time with friends and an increasingly busy professional calendar.

Tom Sandoval Has Plenty Keeping Him Busy

Dating may be on pause, but Sandoval certainly isn’t sitting around waiting for his next relationship.

During the same September conversation, he teased several projects keeping him busy, including music and a Netflix survival competition. Sandoval also addressed whether he would ever consider joining “The Valley,” leaving another possible reality TV move on the table.

Sandoval spent three weeks in Panama earlier this year filming the Netflix survival competition, hosted by Alan Ritchson. The experience took him completely offline, with contestants unable to access their phones while filming.

It all adds up to a noticeably different chapter for the longtime reality star. For now, Sandoval seems content to put dating aside, spend time with the people closest to him and keep his attention on what’s ahead.

After telling cameras he’s “doing great,” Sandoval appears more than ready to keep moving forward, with work, music and friendships taking center stage.