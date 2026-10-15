Captain Lee Rosbach Shares Hospital Update Before Major Surgery

Captain Lee Rosbach is preparing for a major operation, and he is keeping fans updated as he gets ready to go under the knife.

The “Below Deck” star shared a video from his hospital bed ahead of his scheduled surgery on Oct. 15. As he recorded the update, Rosbach addressed the noises in the background, telling viewers, “thats me ready to go under the knife.”

Despite the nerves that can come with a major medical procedure, the captain remained hopeful about the outcome.

“Hopefully I’ll walk out of here better than I stumbled in here,” he said.

Rosbach also had positive words for the medical staff caring for him, adding, “Hospitals great. Everyone is outstanding.”

Fans quickly filled social media with messages of support and encouragement as the reality star prepared for the operation.

“Get well soon!” one person wrote.

“Prayers for a speedy recovery,” another commented.

“All the best! You’ve got this cap!” a third fan shared.

Another added how they were happy to see how positive he is before surgery, “So glad you’re maintaining your sense of humor. Sending good vibes your way! Thanks for sharing your life with us.”

Others sent messages of love as he prepared for the procedure, with one writing, “Rest good while healing hands and hearts are all around you Captain Lee. You are so loved. Bless you “

Rosbach had previously announced that he planned to document his surgical journey, giving followers an inside look at the experience.

In an earlier video, he revealed that the procedure was expected to last between four and six hours. He also explained that he intended to share updates from his hospital visits and consultations with his medical team.

“You’re going to ride with me to the hospital,” he told fans.

The captain also teased just how much of the experience he hoped to share, adding, “Yeah, you’re gonna be in the OR.”

He Previously Told Fans About His Surgery

Rosbach explained that the surgery stems from the serious back and leg problems he experienced around the time of “Below Deck” Season 10. His health struggles affected his time on the Bravo series, and he did not return as captain for Season 11.

Now, he is hoping that advances in medical treatment will offer a path toward feeling better and returning to his usual activities.

The reality star has also revealed that the operation involves two phases, though he has not yet shared all the details. He plans to post updates every two or three days across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube.

Eventually, Rosbach intends to compile the footage into a documentary lasting approximately 30 minutes, giving viewers a fuller account of his experience.

“I wanted to take all of you on the same journey that I’m going to make,” he explained.

For now, Rosbach is focused on getting through the operation and recovering. His latest hospital update has prompted an outpouring of support from fans, many of whom are wishing the longtime captain a successful procedure and a smooth recovery.